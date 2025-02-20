Angela Bassett is someone many consider to be a living legend. She has an honorary Academy Award for her work, and she has played some of the most memorable roles in film and television. Now, the actress is tackling the role of President of the United States in the new Netflix series Zero Day. Starring opposite Robert de Niro, Bassett's President Evelyn Mitchell tasks de Niro's George Mullen with heading up the Zero Day commission. The show itself is filled with some of the most iconic actors in film and television, but when it comes to Bassett, she's done a lot in her 40 years in the industry.

At the New York premiere of Zero Day, Collider was lucky to speak with Bassett briefly on the red carpet. In talking to her, we asked her what was one thing that she hasn't done yet as a creative that she wants to do with her career. After playing Queen Ramonda in Black Panther and now the President of the United States, she's played a lot of powerful roles. But the 9-1-1 star is even more excited by the idea of finding new stories to tell and new projects to back behind the scenes.

"I think there's still great stories, unknown stories that we can find, we can illuminate," Bassett told us. She went on to say that producing is something that she finds excitement in. "Producing is something that I'm excited about doing now and trying to find, finding those stories and trying and bringing them to the screen. It all takes time. It takes tremendous effort. It takes collaboration. It takes more than just one. And that's what it's all about, right? In any field, more than just one. So I'm proud and have to continue down that road because there's still much to be done."

Angela Bassett Is Booked and Busy

Image via ABC

The star-studded cast of Zero Day includes several icons, but one thing was made clear: They were all excited about Bassett. When we spoke with Clark Gregg, he spoke about how he was upset that his time with the Marvel Cinematic Universe did not overlap with Bassett's. "The one great heartbreak in my Marvel experience, other than that stinking God of mischief stabbing me," he laughed, "is that I never got to meet the Queen of Wakanda." Later, Dan Stevens excitedly spoke about being on the same red carpet as Basset, highlighting the power that Bassett has as a performer and celebrity in the entertainment industry.

