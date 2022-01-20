Spectrum has just given the psychological thriller, Angela Black, an official trailer and a release date of Monday, February 7th. All six episodes of Angela Black will stream in the U.S. free and without ads on Spectrum on-demand.

The thriller series tells the story of a seemingly happily married woman whose life is turned upside down when she is visited by a private investigator who informs her that her husband is not who he seems to be. Angela Black stars Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Michiel Huisman (The Flight Attendant), and Samuel Adewunmi (The Last Tree).

The ominous trailer begins with the title character spending time with her family in a modern mansion and seeming to enjoy her delicate life. But under the surface, things are not as they seem to be as tensions rise between Angela and her husband. On a rainy night while alone in her large kitchen, Angela is visited by a stranger who tells her that she does not know her husband. Angela seems to join forces with her visitor in finding out the truth about the father of her children, even if everyone around her is trying to convince her that she's imagining all of this. As the trailer progresses, it becomes clear Angela's angelic life is all a front and is about to come crashing down, especially when the closing shot depicts Angela putting powder into a drink, loading a gun, and closing what appears to be a car trunk while covered in blood.

Angela Black is an international co-production between Spectrum Originals and Britain's ITV. The entire initial six episodes aired in Britain late last year. All six episodes are written by Harry and Jack Williams and directed by Craig Viveiros. Harry and Jack Williams co-founded Two Brothers Pictures, which is behind shows like Fleabag and Back to Life. Craig Viveiros most notably directed all three episodes of the latest small-screen adaptation of H.G. Wells' War of the Worlds in 2019.

Angela Black is considered a limited series and will not get a season 2. The show premieres in the U.S. early next month, so it should be safe to assume that more promotional material should start to pop up within the next few weeks. Check out the official trailer and synopsis for Angela Black below:

"Angela’s life appears idyllic: a lovely house in suburban London, days working volunteer shifts at a dog shelter, two beautiful sons and a charming, hard-working husband – Olivier. However, beneath this facade of charmed domesticity, Angela is a victim of domestic violence. Olivier is controlling and brutal; but Angela loves him and he’s the father of her children. She covers her bruises with make-up and fabricates lies to explain away her missing teeth. Until, one day, Angela is approached by Ed – a Private Investigator - and he smashes her already strained domestic life to pieces. Ed reveals Olivier’s deepest secrets to Angela, and she is faced with horrifying truths about her husband and his betrayals being forced to take matters into her own hands."

