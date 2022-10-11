Legendary actress Angela Lansbury, one of the most tenured actresses ever with iconic roles spanning across television, film, and theater, has died at age 96. Known for dazzling audiences in a variety of roles ranging from a soviet spy to an amateur writer/detective and a singing teapot, she had an extraordinarily diverse career across the industry, becoming one of the most recognizable faces out there. Her death was announced on Twitter by Ali Velshi. She was just five days away from her 97th birthday. "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family said in a statement.

From a young age, Lansbury was enamored with acting and film, with her mother a regular on the West End stage. She would follow in her mother's footsteps, becoming a lauded theater presence in her own right by taking home five Tony Awards. It all kicked off in 1957 with Hotel Paradiso, and she'd go on to appear in a number of acclaimed productions including Gypsy, Dear World, and Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Despite her burgeoning presence on-screen, she remained on the stage for years after, with her latest Tony coming in 2009 with her role in Blithe Spirit. Her presence on the stage was so impactful that, earlier this year, she earned a Lifetime Achievement Award from the 75th Annual Tony Awards for her storied career.

She'd land her first on-screen role at only 17, immediately making her presence known in the film Gaslight in 1944. That role would kick off a fruitful career that saw her nominated for three Academy Awards including for that debut role as well as The Picture of Dorian Gray in 1945 and The Manchurian Candidate in 1962. Many viewers got to know the actress's excellent singing voice in 1991 with the Disney animated classic Beauty and the Beast where she'd voice Mrs. Potts. Her silver screen presence also garnered her an honorary Oscar for long career gracing theaters everywhere.

Despite all the plaudits on the big screen and the stage, Lansbury might still be best known for television and one particular role as an amateur sleuth in Murder, She Wrote. Through 264 episodes, she dazzled audiences as Jessica Fletcher, solving murderers with her prowess as a mystery writer. Lansbury wasn't even meant for the role originally, with the show developed around Jean Stapleton originally, but with her experience on other murder mystery films, Lansbury fit right in and became a household name, garnering a boatload of Emmy nominations in the process.

Lansbury made an indelible impact within the industry, changing the game whether as a storied theater giant or a groundbreaking super sleuth. Collider sends its best wishes to her friends and family.