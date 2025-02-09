Most millennials probably remember Angela Lansbury best as the voice of Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast, or as mystery writing sleuth Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote. Yet Lansbury's career encompassed many different types of roles, including some that might be shocking to fans who only know her from Disney movies. Case in point: her performance in The Picture of Dorian Gray, which brought her the second of three Oscar nominations as Best Supporting Actress. Lansbury may only have a limited amount of screen time in the 1945 horror fantasy, yet her performance is crucial to the film's central theme, which is that beauty on the outside doesn't necessarily project beauty on the inside.
Angela Lansbury’s Oscar-Nominated Performance Makes This Creepy on a Classic Tale on Max a Must WatchMovie Features
Sign in to your Collider account