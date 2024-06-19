The Big Picture Kate Mulgrew credits Angela Lansbury for kickstarting her career with a role in Murder, She Wrote.

Lansbury's wise words inspired Mulgrew to persevere in her acting career until she hit it big.

Mulgrew went on to star in two more episodes of Murder, She Wrote before reaching the stars on Star Trek: Voyager.

At an early point in her career, long before she explored the spaceways on Star Trek: Voyager, Kate Mulgrew landed a guest role on the popular Angela Lansbury mystery series Murder, She Wrote that changed her life. Mulgrew discussed the impact Lansbury's advice had on her this weekend at Fan Expo Boston, during a panel moderated by Collider's Maggie Lovitt. Mulgrew guested on the series' third-season episode "The Corpse Flew First Class" as Sonny Greer, a wealthy woman who poisons her lover during a trans-Atlantic flight.

When asked about her experiences on Murder, She Wrote, Mulgrew credited Lansbury with arranging her appearance:

"I have only one person to thank for this, and that is the great, great Angela Lansbury. What a woman, and I mean, just extraordinary. Anyway, her son was my next-door neighbor in Brentwood. And often we would talk over the wall and I told him once I said, ‘Boy, I could do with some money.’ And he said, ‘Well, let me talk to my mother.’ And I said ‘Really?!’ And he said ‘Yes.’ And he did, and I got an offer — and to play the murderer too, and I flew to it because I was always being cast as the good girl. The murderer, what heaven! And then she invited me into her trailer. I didn’t know her. She said, ‘Oh, darling why don’t you come into my trailer, we’ll have tea together. You will, darling.’"

Lansbury, befitting her decades of acting experience, had wise words for Mulgrew. "‘The acting comes and goes, its ups and downs," she explained before offering the most crucial bit of advice, "'You must hang in until you hit it, and you will hit it.’ I said ‘Mrs. Lansbury, thank you very much, please feel free to cast me as the murderer as often as you like.’"

Lansbury took her up on her offer, and Mulgrew would go on to star in two more episodes of Murder, She Wrote: 1992's "Ever After," in which she played murderous soap star Joanna Rollins, in a possible nod to Mulgrew's breakout role on the soap opera Ryan's Hope; and 1994's "The Dying Game," in which she plays an unscrupulous department store employee who turns out not to be the murderer. Eventually, Mulgrew's career took off, and Lansbury was there to see it. Mulgrew continued, saying:

"Cut to, I don’t know how many years later, but I was in the ballroom at the Hilton in Los Angeles, and she was up for some award, and it was a sea of people in sequin gowns. It was just a din and I saw her across the room and I waved and I said ‘Angela!’ and she went ‘Kate, you hit it!’"

Who Is Kate Mulgrew?

After leaving Ryan's Hope, where her character had become a fan-favorite, Mulgrew's career hit a series of dead ends. In 1978, she was cast as the lead in Mrs. Columbo, a series purporting to depict the famously unseen wife of Peter Falk's persistent detective. Columbo's producers and Falk weren't happy, and neither were viewers; in short order, the series was retitled Kate Columbo, then Kate the Detective, then Kate Loves a Mystery, then canceled, all in the span of thirteen episodes. 1985 saw her play the female lead in Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins, a film, based on the popular Destroyer pulp novels, that was intended to kick off a franchise; however, thanks to audience and critical disinterest, Williams' adventures began and ended after one movie.

After appearing in a series of TV movies and guest appearances, Mulgrew landed her biggest part yet in 1994 — Star Trek: Voyager's Kathryn Janeway, the franchise's first-ever lead female character. However, she almost didn't get it. Initially, Geneviève Bujold was cast as Janeway, but Bujold, who had never played a leading TV role before, found the experience overwhelming and left after two days of filming. Mulgrew was called in to replace her at the last minute and captained Voyager through its seven-season run. She subsequently gained fame with a new generation of viewers, playing aging Russian criminal Red on Netflix's Orange Is the New Black.

Murder, She Wrote, starring Lansbury as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher, ran for twelve seasons on CBS. The show frequently featured stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood as the many murderers, murder victims, and red herrings of Fletcher's fictional hometown of Cabot Cove, Maine.

Mulgrew can next be heard reprising Kathryn Janeway on the second season of Star Trek: Prodigy, which will debut on July 1 on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. Murder, She Wrote is available to stream on Peacock.

Murder, She Wrote Professional writer and amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher uses her intellect, charm, and persistence to get to the bottom of every crime she encounters. Release Date September 30, 1984 Cast Angela Lansbury Main Genre Crime Seasons 12

Watch on Peacock