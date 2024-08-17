Celebrated not only for her acting but also for her humanitarian work, Angelina Jolie has become one of the most popular and thus highest-paid Hollywood actors. This is not surprising, especially when the star has starred in a few memorable movies over the years, bringing to life many compelling characters, including the iconic video game personality Lara Croft.

Although she has also proven to be an incredible dramatic actress and established her identity as such — an Oscar win highlights this — Jolie's career has been severely impacted by action movies that helped immortalize some of her roles. With a natural physicality that suits this particular genre and a charismatic presence that does not go unnoticed, Jolie thrives in the action genre, with her first action flick, Cyborg 2, dating back to 1993. To celebrate her characters, we look back at some of the best Angelina Jolie action movies, from The Cradle of Life to Wanted, ranking them by greatness.

8 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life' (2003)

Director: Jan de Bont

The Cradle of Life sees the iconic star step into the shoes of her most memorable role so far for a new adventure: this time, Lara Craft embarks on a quest to save the mythical Pandora's Box before an evil scientist finds it. To assist her, she recruits a former Marine turned mercenary (Gerard Butler).

Jan de Bont's second installment of the Tomb Raider franchise has fallen short of viewers' expectations, gathering poor reviews all over the globe for its weak script and pacing when compared to the earlier entry. However, it is still worth seeing this Angelina Jolie movie, if only to witness the beloved star bring to life one of her most unforgettable characters, awing audiences with her incredible stunts and powerful screen presence. The cultural impact it had on 2000s action-adventure films, how it continued to spark conversation around female representation in film (particularly in the action genre), and the nostalgic factor it counts with also make it a worthwhile watch.

7 'Gone in 60 Seconds' (2000)

Director: Dominic Sena

Despite being released to mixed reviews, Dominic Sena's movie was a box office success and has even gathered something of a cult following over the following years. This somewhat pointless remake of the 1974 cult classic Gone in 60 Seconds follows a retired master car thief, played by Nicolas Cage, who must come back to the industry and steal fifty cars with his crew in order to save his brother's life.

Gone in 60 Seconds is by no means a flawless movie in its category. However, it still provides audiences with plenty of engaging action sequences — namely car chases — to keep viewers invested. Jolie plays Sway, a mechanic and driver who also happens to be the love interest of Cage's character, in this entertaining action flick. Although her role is secondary, Jolie manages to steal the spotlight in every scene, whether because of her edgy looks or her character's bold attitude.

6 'Eternals' (2021)

Director: Chloé Zhao

Chloé Zhao's Marvel film is one of Jolie's most recent. The superhero movie focuses on a group of immortal beings (Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, and Ma Song-seok) who lived on Earth, showing how they have helped shape history and our planet's civilizations.

Although Eternals is a bit lacking compared to other Marvel entries, it features one of the most interesting and ambitious concepts in the cinematic universe, and part of its charm also relies on memorable characters. Jolie believably brought to life the graceful, almost ethereal goddess of war Thena, one of the titular Eternals, shining through her sequences and proving that she continues to be one of the most successful female stars in action. It is easy to connect with Jolie's on-screen counterpart, especially considering the complexity of her character.

5 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider' (2001)

Director: Simon West

The first video-game-to-movie adaptation ranks relatively higher when compared to the first one, as it provides audiences with an intriguing introduction to the character and features groundbreaking action. Simon West's movie sees the Angelina Jolie character racing against time to recover powerful ancient artifacts.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider has left a lasting imprint on global audiences to this day, rapidly becoming one of the most beloved Angelina Jolie movies. Even if not without flaws, Tomb Raider remains a memorable movie. This is quite understandable, particularly when taking into consideration the film's impact on pop culture. Furthermore, this major commercial success fully immersed audiences in its action and story, benefiting from impressive stunts that showcased Jolie's incredible physicality and ultimately cemented her as one of the most iconic female action heroines.

4 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' (2021)

Director: Taylor Sheridan

Set in the Montana wilderness, Taylor Sheridan's Those Who Wish Me Dead combines psychological thriller with action and sees a teenage murder witness (Finn Little) find himself pursued by twin assassins (Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen). While a survival expert (Jolie) puts her instincts to use when she is tasked with protecting him, a forest fire threatens to consume them all.

Not only does Jolie shine in her high-intensity action scenes, she also delivers a great dramatic performance as the struggling and traumatized Hannah Faber, making the film a must-watch in her filmography. In addition to its talented ensemble cast, this fresh take on the genre is anchored by stunning imagery and solid direction, appealing to fans of both thrillers and action movies who are keen on well-written character studies.

3 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' (2005)

Director: Doug Liman

Directed by Doug Liman, Mr. and Mrs. Smith is perhaps Jolie's most popular action film apart from the Tomb Raider series. Also starring Brad Pitt, it centers around a husband and wife who struggle to keep their marriage alive until they both realize they're secretly working as assassins and that their respective tasks require them to kill each other.

Although Liman's highly engaging movie delivered one of the most memorable fictional couples when pairing the two stars and greatly benefited from their stardom, it also blended action and comedy with great results. As always, Jolie's physicality is exceptional and showcases her talents when it comes to performing stunts. Furthermore, the must-see action flick marked a career-defining moment for the actor while influencing the action-comedy genre. A remake series was released earlier this year.

2 'Salt' (2010)

Director: Phillip Noyce

This political thriller centers around a CIA agent who hits the road after a defector accuses her of being a Russian spy set to assassinate the Russian president during his visit to the U.S.A. Her loyalty is put to the test as she resorts to her unmatched skills to stay alive, with the narrative's climax revealing unexpected truths.

Although not exactly an action film masterpiece, Phillip Noyce's movie is a genuinely absorbing and engaging Angelina Jolie picture featuring a complex female character and intriguing twists and turns. On top of being a box office hit — which has reaffirmed Jolie's box-office appeal — the intense and action-packed espionage thriller film Salt has also become an essential feature in the star's compelling body of work, particularly in that specific category.

1 'Wanted' (2008)

Director: Timur Bekmambetov

Timur Bekmambetov's Wanted is also a standout Angelina Jolie action movie, featuring plenty of stylish action sequences and incredible chemistry between the star and James McAvoy. Wanted focuses on a frustrated office worker as he discovers that he is a professional assassin and that he shares his father's superhuman abilities.

On top of being a highly entertaining "gunfu" movie, Wanted benefits from Jolie's charismatic and magnetic presence, which fully cements her as one of her generation's best female action stars: Jolie believably plays a skilled and enigmatic assassin who works for a secret society in the gripping movie. A combination of beauty and brains, the character allowed her to showcase her incredible physicality. For all these reasons, Wanted remains an engaging film with captivating use of slow-motion, a compelling script, and well-written character development.

