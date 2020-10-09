Angelina Jolie, Christoph Waltz in Talks to Star in Drama ‘Every Note Played’

In a somewhat odd pairing, Oscar winners Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz are in talks to star in the music-driven drama Every Note Played for STXfilms, the studio announced Friday.

The film is based on the acclaimed book of the same name by Still Alice author Lisa Genova. Monet Clayton and David Mandell optioned the novel and adapted the screenplay, and Clayton will produce with Richard Barton Lewis and Gabrielle Jerou via Lewis’ Southpaw Entertainment banner.

Michael Sucsy (Grey Gardens) will direct Every Note Played, which follows a world-renowned concert pianist and composer (Waltz) on the verge of creating his magnum opus. When he receives a life-changing diagnosis, his estranged ex-wife (Jolie) takes up the cross of caring for him, and he is forced to balance reconciling his failed relationships with redefining his pursuit of greatness.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this exceptional filmmaking team together for this emotional, powerful, and ultimately uplifting story,” STX chairman Adam Fogelson said in a statement.

This seems like a great role for Waltz, who has been relegated to playing mostly villains ever since his breakout turn in Inglourious Basterds. However, I’m not sure I’m buying him and Jolie as a couple, ex or otherwise, nor am I sure I want to see such a dynamic actress stuck playing caretaker. But maybe this one will surprise me, as it’s always dangerous to underestimate two great actors.

Jolie won her Oscars for Girl, Interrupted, and she has since gone on to star in box office hits such as Wanted, Salt and the Maleficent movies. She’ll soon be seen in Marvel’s upcoming superhero movie The Eternals.

Waltz won a pair of Oscars for his supporting turns in the Quentin Tarantino films Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained. He will reprise his role as Blofeld in the next James Bond movie No Time to Die, and he’ll also soon be seen in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch. Waltz will next star in Charlie McDowell’s Gilded Rage, and he was recently nominated for an Emmy for his work in Quibi’s The Most Dangerous Game.

Sucsy directed the HBO movie Grey Gardens starring Jessica Lange and Drew Barrymore before going on to direct the hit drama The Vow starring Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams. He also directed episodes of the popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

Lewis recently produced the upcoming sexually charged thriller Every Breath You Take starring Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan and Sam Claflin.