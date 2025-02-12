If Angelina Jolie’s portrayal of Maria Callas in Maria made you cry, just wait til you get your hands on the most heartbreaking performance of her career. One of the most compelling and tragic biopics of its era, HBO’s 1998 made-for-TV film Gia chronicles the meteoric rise and fall of America’s first supermodel. Jolie gives an electric, career-defining performance as the titular Gia Marie Carangi, portraying the haunted supermodel with brutal honesty.
Carangi’s story is a heartbreaking one — she was widely considered the first supermodel of her kind, paving the way for models like Cindy Crawford (who was nicknamed Baby Gia), but her career was short-lived, declining when the model developed a heroin addiction that led to her death due to AIDS-related complications at age 26. Also starring a pre-teen Mila Kunis, as well as Faye Dunaway and Elizabeth Mitchell, Gia unfolds like a tragic fairy tale, loudly demanding that its audience never looks away, not even for a second.