The first trailer for Pablo Larraín's Maria, the third part in his unofficial trilogy of some of the women's most famous women following Jackie and Spencer, has just been released, set to tell the story of Maria Callas, the world's most renowned opera singer. Angelina Jolie has the daunting task of inhabiting the powerful pipes of the American-Greek soprano, but as the trailer shows, she's certainly got the ability to pull it off.

The movie focuses on the final week of Callas' life, when she is approaching the end of her tether, unable to eat anything apart from a handful of pills and, as we can imagine, things aren't going to end well. The movie also features Aggelina Papadopoulou as the young Maria Callas, Pierfrancesco Favino as Ferruccio, Alba Rohrwacher as Bruna, Haluk Bilginer as Aristotle Onassis, Kodi Smit-McPhee as Mandrax, Valeria Golino as Yakinthi Callas, and Alessandro Bressanello as Giovanni Battista Meneghini.

What Has the Critical Response to Pablo Larraín's 'Maria' Been?

So far, the film has been met with generally positive responses from critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, 77% of the reviews gathered have been positive, while the consensus praises Jolie's lead performance as the movie's anchor, which stops the film from going off the rails. During its world premiere at the Sala Grande Theatre, the movie received an 8-minute standing ovation which moved Jolie to tears of gratitude. The film was also nominated for the prestigious Golden Lion award at the Venice International Film Festival in September.

Collider's Martin Tsai wasn't overly convinced by the merits of the movie, nor was he that enamored with Jolie's performance outside of the opera scenes, for which she trained for 7 months. In his review, Tsai wrote:

"Jolie is best when performing Callas the performer. She apparently spent seven months training to sing opera, but this is not so much a comment on her vocals. The two Callas performances that bookend the film showcase the finest and most nuanced acting from her in the film. In other scenes, she is consistently one note. She is supposed to play a diva, but that larger-than-life aura doesn't come across."

Maria will be released in select theaters on November 27 in the United States, before streaming on Netflix on December 11. In the UK, the film will open on January 10, 2025.