Of all the surprises that came out of the 2025 Academy Awards nominations, Angelina Jolie’s snub for Maria was certainly one of the most dizzying. While she was previously considered seriously in contention for an Oscar—having already received a Best Actress Golden Globe nod for her performance—Jolie failed to receive recognition from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences alongside Best Actress nominees Cynthia Erivo, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Fernanda Torres, and Karla Sofía Gascón. Even Maria, a biopic centered on the final days of legendary opera singer Maria Callas (Jolie), itself did not escape the Academy's indifference unscathed, only scoring a nod for Best Cinematography despite largely positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

So, what gives? Despite giving what was referred to as a "career-best performance," Hollywood veteran Jolie remains without a nomination for this year's Academy Awards, and the potential reasons each seem to be more nonsensical than the last. This certainly isn't the first time an award-worthy performance was snubbed, and it won't be the last, but this one feels particularly unfair, given the Eternals star's dedication to the role. This was a snub of legendary proportions, so grab your torches and pitchforks as we try to understand how and why Angelina Jolie wasn't nominated for Best Actress.

Leading Ladies in Larraín’s Biopics Are Usually Recognized by the Academy