Actor, director, humanitarian, and now the owner of a fashion brand, the multitalented Angelina Jolie has been one of the most famous film industry personalities ever since her unforgettable role in Girl, Interrupted, for which she earned critical acclaim (including her first Academy Award at the age of 24). It was in 2001 that the star landed a role in one of the most popular blockbusters: the live-action adaptation of the popular video game of the same name, Lara Croft, a role which would later become one of her most memorable on-screen characters. Jolie's other well-known films include Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Marvel's Eternals.

With a new film based on the life of the renowned Opera singer Maria Callas coming out this year, it is almost guaranteed that the Oscar-winning actor will make a strong comeback to the big screens with a powerful dramatic performance. While the wait isn't over, Collider looks back at some of the best Angelina Jolie movies and rank them accordingly.

10 'Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow' (2004)

Director: Kerry Conran

Image via Paramount Pictures

Kerry Conran's divisive action adventure Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow depicts the aftermath of a New York City attack performed by gigantic robots. "Sky Captain" (Jude Law) and reporter Polly Perkins (Gwyneth Paltrow) team up. While she investigates the disappearance of well-known scientists, he puts his private air force to use to fight the robots off.

Although it falls a bit short of expectations, Sky Captain has some notable aspects, including the visually striking imagery and CGI, which have ultimately proved the film to be more style than substance. Still, this creative movie, which was shot entirely on a digital backlot, offers those who do not take it too seriously a good time due to its silly fun premise fit for both adult and younger audiences. Jolie plays the fierce Commander Franky, who commands an all-female amphibious squadron.

Watch on Max

9 'Maleficent' (2014)

Director: Robert Stromberg

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

One of the most memorable Angelina Jolie roles to date is Maleficent, a protector and the most powerful fairy of the Moors. She is the main protagonist of her titular film and the one that follows, Mistress of Evil. Furthermore, the 2014 film, which is based on the evil fairy godmother in the classic Sleeping Beauty tale, follows the vengeful antagonist as she is driven to curse a princess only to discover that she can be the key to restoring peace to her troubled land.

Although some may argue that its sequel is overall a better film than the first installment, Maleficent is worth mentioning as one of Angelina Jolie's best films, as it marked the first time that the actor stepped into the now-beloved role with incredible results. The 2014 film is assuredly worthwhile, especially for those who are into fairytales and glamorous villainesses. Plus, Jolie served as the film's executive producer.

Watch on STARZ

8 'Wanted' (2008)

Director: Timur Bekmambetov

Image via Universal Studios

Starring Jolie and James McAvoy, Wanted follows a young and frustrated account manager who discovers that he is the son of a professional hitman after he is murdered. When he is recruited by Jolie's Fox to join the Fraternity, a secret society of assassins that takes orders from Fate, he finds that he has new powers and abilities.

Timur Bekmambetov's action film is not at the top of the list when it comes to the best Jolie movies, but it is still worth mentioning and one of the actor's most entertaining. While its script is not the best, Wanted is nevertheless a fun watch that successfully keeps boredom at bay and features a talented on-screen pair with great chemistry.

Watch on DirecTV

7 'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

Director: Mark Osborne, John Stevenson

Image via Paramount Pictures

The first film in the Kung Fu Panda franchise introduces audiences to its lazy central character, Po the Panda (voiced by Jack Black), as he trains to become a kung fu hero after unearthing his destiny as the "chosen one" charged with protecting the Valley of Peace. In the meantime, the film characters Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) and the Furious Five (Jolie, Lucy Liu, Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen, and David Cross) lend Po a helping hand.

No doubt, Kung Fu Panda and the following films are among the most enjoyable in Jolie's career, proving that the actor is not only a great live-action performer but is also talented enough to do well in the voice acting strand. With great martial arts sequences and absorbing animation, Mark Osborne and John Stevenson's film endures as a fan favorite.

Rent on Amazon

6 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' (2021)

Director: Taylor Sheridan

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Taylor Sheridan's moving Those Who Wish Me Dead follows a boy (Finn Little) who witnesses the murder of his father and heads on the run with a survival expert (Jolie). They must face the two assassins (Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen) pursuing them and a new threat: a violent forest fire about to consume them all.

This '90s-style action thriller may not be everyone's cup of tea, and it certainly held the potential to be a lot better (starting with an improved screenplay). Nonetheless, Those Who Wish Me Dead is still worth checking out for the edge-of-your-seat action and well-cast roles, which make it a decent watch throughout.

Watch on Netflix

5 'Playing by Heart' (1998)

Director: Willard Carroll

Image via Miramax

Combining comedy, drama, and romance, Playing by Heart follows around 11 different people from Los Angeles. At its center are a married couple (Sean Connery and Gena Rowlands) as they prepare to renew vows; a widowed mother (Ellen Burstyn) who takes care of her dying son (Jay Mohr); a couple who's having an affair (Madeleine Stowe and Anthony Edwards); a theater director (Gillian Anderson) and a stranger's (Jon Stewart) intimate bond; an aspiring actor (Jolie) who goes after a reserved man (Dennis Quaid).

Willard Carroll's film is charming and engaging, offering a thoughtful, warm tale of love and heartbreak while shedding light on the importance of true human connections. Although it can come off as a bit predictable at times, Playing by Heart is a lighthearted and essential Angelina Jolie viewing.

Watch on Pluto TV

4 'A Mighty Heart' (2007)

Director: Michael Winterbottom

Image via Paramount Vantage

Michael Winterbottom's biographical historical drama centers on Mariane Pearl's mind-blowing and powerful journey. Pearl attempts to find her The Wall Street Journal journalist husband Daniel (Dan Futterman) when he is captured by terrorists and goes missing in Pakistan. In the meantime, she must face the media and gather the courage to find her partner.

Although the intimate and realistic docudrama A Mighty Heart deals with sensitive topics and a terrible real-life event, it is undoubtedly carefully executed. Needless to say, Jolie's unmatched performance as a desperate woman who is willing to go to great lengths for her loved one showcases her true skills in the field. It also elevates this important, often overlooked feature to even higher levels, making it an even more absorbing experience.

A Mighty Heart Release Date June 22, 2007 Cast Dan Futterman , Angelina Jolie , Archie Panjabi , Mohammed Afzal , Mushtaq Khan , Daud Khan Rating R Runtime 109 Genres Biography , Documentary , Drama , History Thriller , War

Watch on Hoopla

3 'Gia' (1998)

Director: Michael Cristofer

Image via Max

Telling the tragic real story of the stunning and passionate young woman from Philadelphia Gia Carnagi, Gia is set in the 1970s and features the talented Jolie at its center. Throughout the film, viewers witness the top fashion model's rise in the modeling industry and, ultimately, her unfortunate death.

While not a wholly accurate feature, Gia is still a thought-provoking watch that captures the dark side of the fashion industry, including eating disorders, burnout, drug usage, and the overall terrible toll it all takes on victims. Jolie's performance in the film is certainly among her best and most moving, as she gracefully brings to life a huge icon who deeply impacted the industry.

Watch on Max

2 'Changeling' (2008)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Image via Universal Studios

Set in 1928 Los Angeles, Changeling follows single mother Christine Collins (Jolie) as she gets home and learns that her child is missing. Five months later, the grieving mother is told her son has been found in Ilinois. However, when she realizes that an obvious impostor has replaced her missing child, the determined Christine takes the matter into her own hands.

Directed by the iconic Clint Eastwood, this engaging film makes for an entertaining and thought-provoking study of the treatment of women back in the day. Jolie's powerful performance is one of the strongest aspects of this complex melodrama that is equal parts tense and touching. What's more, Changeling is unbelievably based on a true story.

Changeling Release Date January 30, 2008 Cast Angelina Jolie , Gattlin Griffith , Michelle Gunn , Michael Kelly , Jan Devereaux , Erica Grant Rating R Runtime 141 Genres Drama , Crime , Documentary , History , Mystery , Thriller

Watch on DirecTV

1 'Girl, Interrupted' (1998)

Director: James Mangold

Image via Columbia Pictures

Especially given the heavy topics it tackles, Girl, Interrupted is certainly not for everyone. Based on the memoir of the same name by Susanna Kaysen, the film chronicles the author's intense 18-month stay at a mental health facility in the late 1960s. Jolie plays Lisa Rowe, a diagnosed sociopath, in the movie with great results.

While not exactly a recommendable feature (with mixed reviews from critics), the 1998 movie features one of Jolie's best acting efforts in her career — after all, she did take home a Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar for her incredible performance. Furthermore, Girl, Interrupted also features extraordinary acting performances from all the other actors. While a divisive feature, it is ultimately a compelling meditation on mental health that will not leave anyone indifferent.

Watch on Hulu

NEXT: ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ Was Just as Dramatic Off-Screen