It's been 5 years since Angelina Jolie played the wicked role of Maleficent in Disney's live-action Maleficent films. She made her villain debut in 2014 and then returned for its sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. As Disney continues to shell out live-action films of its popular Disney Princesses, the Academy Award-winning actress reveals if she would ever consider reprising her role.

In an interview with Deadline, Jolie spoke about some of her recent roles and how they tend to be "traumatized," including her MCU debut character, Thena in Eternals. It wasn't long until she spoke about her role as Maleficent and the struggles this Disney villain faced. When asked if she would return to the role, she enthusiastically said she would "love to play her again." While there hasn't been any major news when it comes to this Disney villain's third installment, it was reported back in 2023 by the Wall Street Journal that Maleficent 3 is in the works, with the actress starring in it once more.

Maleficent was released in 2014, where it presented a different take on the iconic Sleeping Beauty villain, Maleficent. Starring Jolie, the feature focused on this misunderstood fairy, who also happens to be the protector of a magic forest realm called the Moors. The film still followed the same story beats as Sleeping Beauty, but also focused more on the bond and friendship between Maleficent and Aurora (Elle Fanning). Despite earning over $759 million at the global box office, the 2014 fantasy film received mixed reactions from fans and critics, generating an average critics' score of 54 percent and an average audience score of 70 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition, not only was it nominated for the Oscars for "Best Costume Design," but it also spawned a sequel that didn't perform better at the box office but was highly praised by fans with a high audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Angelina Jolie's Hollywood Career, Explained

Close

Jolie has become a big name in Hollywood ever since she started her career in 1982, in a comedy film called Lookin' to Get Out. Since then, she has appeared in multiple projects, such as the Kung Fu Panda films, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and most recently, Maria. Aside from Maleficent 3, the actress is set to appear in other projects, such as Stitches, Maude v Maude, and Every Note Played.

Not only is Jolie an award-winning actress, receiving accolades and nominations from the Academy, Golden Globes, BAFTAs, Tony's, and the Screen Actors Guild, but she also has producing and directing credits under her belt. Her most recent film that she directed and produced was the 2024 war drama, Without Blood, starring Salma Hayek, and it premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024.

Maleficent and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil are available to stream on Disney+. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.