Angelina Jolie has signed on to direct Unreasonable Behaviour, a biopic of British war photographer Don McCullin that will be produced by Tom Hardy.

Gregory Burke, who wrote the Jack O'Connell movie '71, will adapt McCullin's autobiography of the same name. Hardy and Dean Baker will produce under their Hardy Son & Baker banner alongside Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, while McCullin will executive produce with Mark George.

Unreasonable Behaviour is described as an unflinching account of McCullin's hair-raising life, which took him from poverty-stricken London to some of the world’s most dangerous war zones. The celebrated photographer risked his life many times to capture harrowing wartime images that would resonate around the world.

“I am humbled to have a chance to bring Don McCullin’s life to film. I was drawn to his unique combination of fearlessness and humanity -- his absolute commitment to witnessing the truth of war, and his empathy and respect for those who suffer its consequences," Jolie said in a statement. "We hope to make a film that is as uncompromising as Don’s photography, about the extraordinary people and events he witnessed, and the rise and fall of a unique era in journalism."

“Having viewed Angelina’s last film on Cambodia (and having spent so much time during the war there), I was very impressed at how she made such a powerful and accurate representation of the place at that time. I feel as if I am in safe, capable and professional hands with her," added McCullin.

“Don McCullin is someone that we’ve long held a deep and profound respect for,” Hardy and Baker said in a joint statement. “His remarkable story is one of brutal honesty, unflinching courage, and unbound empathy. Angelina has carved a considered approach to the material that we’ve all been looking for -- relevant and compelling, ethically sensitive and engaging. We are excited by her vision and look forward to supporting her depiction of a man who deserves to be remembered for his extraordinary contribution, service, and lifelong work to humanity.”

Hardy has been developing this project for several years and was at one point attached to play McCullin, though today's reports from the trades suggest that no one has been cast yet, as Jolie will no doubt have final say.

Earlier this summer, McCullin told the Evening Standard "it won't be [Hardy] any more because he‘s lost interest in the project.” Well, judging by Hardy's quote above, I don't think that's true, and I happen to think this would be a really good role for him, though I also wouldn't be surprised if he took himself out of contention and Jolie went in a different direction. Stay tuned for more on her leading man, and click here to read about Every Note Played, her upcoming movie with fellow Oscar winner Christoph Waltz.

