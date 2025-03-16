Matthew McConaughey and Adrien Brody — the former winning the Best Actor Oscar in 2014 for Dallas Buyers Club and the latter recently winning for The Brutalist — surprisingly got their start together partly at Disney. No, not the theme park, but the charming 1994 sports movie, Angels in the Outfield. In addition to McConaughey and Brody, the cast is stacked full of talented actors, including a young Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and it injects plenty of charm into what is essentially a ridiculous premise. But what makes Angels in the Outfield worth a watch?

What Is 'Angels in the Outfield' About?

Angels in the Outfield follows foster kid Roger Bomman (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and George Knox (Danny Glover), manager of the California Angels. Both are at a crossroads in life: Roger feels like he's drifting further away from his father (Dermot Mulroney), and Knox cannot get the Angels to break their losing streak. Eventually, Roger asks his father when they'll be together again, to which he receives this answer: "When the Angels win the pennant." Roger prays for the Angels to win and God, apparently having heard his prayers, sends actual angels to help the California Angels win games. But this divine intervention comes with a catch: Roger's the only one who can see the angels. Despite this, Knox keeps him around, and develops a fatherly bond with Roger in the process.

What might be surprising to anyone who's heard of Angels in the Outfield is that it's a remake of a 1951 film of the same name. The 1951 film took a different approach than Disney's family-friendly version: the manager in this version swears at everyone, until he meets an angel who promises to help his team if he can cut back on his coarse behavior. The original Angels in the Outfield is notable for being Dwight Eisenhower's favorite movie (yes, really), while the Disney version had its own claim to fame: Disney had a 25% stake in the real-life California Angels, as this was back when film studios owned sports teams.

'Angels in the Outfield' Leans Into Its Premise — and That's Why It Works

Matthew McConaughey and Adrien Brody aren't the only major faces to appear in Angels in the Outfield. The cast also includes Tony Danza as skilled pitcher Mel Clark and Christopher Lloyd as "head angel" Al. This all sounds ridiculous, but the cast takes it seriously and that's what makes Angels in the Outfield work. One of the film's biggest moments involves McConaughey's outfielder Ben Williams is literally lifted by angels in order to catch a stray ball. McCounaghey's face goes from astonished to relieved within minutes, and from the look on everyone else's faces you'd believe an actual miracle really did take place.

Other moments, including Brody's Danny Hemmerling pulling off a home run or Neal McDonough's Whitt Bass striking out a rival player, straddle the line between humorous and fist-pumping given the involvement of the angels. But the premise takes a turn for the truly heartwarming in its finale, as Mel ends up pulling off a miraculous catch that wins the Angels the pennant. At that point, Al had informed Roger that the angels couldn't interfere in championship games (yet they could screw with regular games, which calls heaven's hierarchy into question), but it turns out that Mel isn't long for this world since he has lung cancer; the fact that the crowd inspires him to make his big play shows that people don't necessarily need to put their faith in God to pull off a miracle.

Angels in the Outfield is also extremely touching thanks to Gordon-Levitt and Glover's performances. Gordon-Levitt was one of the best child actors in the business, and he proves it with a heartwrenching performance. The moment when Roger finds out that his father is giving up custody of him had Gordon-Levitt breaking down in a scene that would shatter even the hardest of hearts. Glover has a slow but gradual transformation as George. Fed up with his team's poor performance, he's taken to lashing out at them, and he originally hated children. But through his repeated interactions with Roger, he sheds his rough exterior, even acting as a father figure of sorts to Roger. The work that Angels in the Outfield puts into developing relationships with others, whether it's Roger and George or George and the rest of the Angels, cements it as one of the best sports films aimed at a younger audience.

'Angels in the Outfield' Spawned Some Weird Sequels