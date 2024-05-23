The Big Picture Disney's 1994 classic Angels in the Outfield will finally begin streaming this July.

The movie stars Danny Glover, Christopher Lloyd, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

This summer will also feature new series The Acolyte, and new episodes of Doctor Who.

Chalk this one up as a win for the VHS generation. Disney+ is heating up this summer with a tantalizing sizzle reel that promises a season full of thrilling new content and nostalgic favorites. The reel showcases a diverse array of shows and movies, including the much-anticipated Doctor Who starring Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor, the return of the critically acclaimed series The Bear, the intriguing Star Wars spinoff The Acolyte, and a heartwarming celebration of the iconic film Angels in the Outfield, marking its 30th anniversary.

Angels in the Outfield, a beloved cult classic, originally released in 1994, is receiving a special spotlight as it celebrates three decades of touching hearts and inspiring dreams. The film tells the enchanting story of a young boy named Roger who, amidst the turmoil of his life in foster care, wishes for the struggling California Angels baseball team to win the pennant. His wish is granted with the help of some divine intervention from a team of angels, led by the charismatic Al, portrayed by Christopher Lloyd.

The legacy of Angels in the Outfield extends far beyond its charming plot and feel-good vibes. The film is a remarkable time capsule, capturing the early careers of many actors who have since become Hollywood heavyweights. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who played young Roger, has grown into one of the industry's most versatile actors, known for his roles in Inception, 500 Days of Summer, and The Dark Knight Rises.

Matthew McConaughey, another star from the film, has evolved from his role as the kind-hearted outfielder Ben Williams to become a leading man with an Oscar win for Dallas Buyers Club and memorable performances in films like Interstellar and the critically acclaimed series True Detective. Adrien Brody, who played a fellow baseball player in the film, went on to win an Academy Award for his powerful performance in The Pianist and has continued to showcase his range in films like The Grand Budapest Hotel and the TV series Succession.

What Else Is Disney+ Showing This Summer?

In addition to the beloved baseball flick, Disney+ is bringing an exciting lineup for the summer, including the introduction of Gatwa as the new Doctor in Doctor Who, the critically acclaimed culinary drama The Bear returns with Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, delivering more intense and authentic portrayals of high-end restaurant life. Finally, Star Wars enthusiasts can look forward to The Acolyte, a dark and captivating series set in the final days of the High Republic era, exploring the rise of dark-side powers.

Angels in the Outfield arrives on July 15.