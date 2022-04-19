On the heels of the trailer release for their upcoming limited series Angelyne, Peacock also unveiled some first-look images that provide a broader look into the show, and especially its costume design. Set in the mid-80s, the series centers around the title character, a girl who became famous in Los Angeles by simply posing suggestively on billboards spread across the city. In the billboards, there was no further information other than her name. The series is set to premiere in late May.

As you may know, you can’t do an 80s setting without flashy wardrobe choices, and the Angelyne first-look images reveal that the costume design will steal the show as well. We can expect to see vibrant colors, Angelyne’s signature pink everywhere, and all that Miami Vice look that helped define the decade – and we’re not even mentioning the hair yet.

The images also showcase that the series will enjoy the ride with Angelyne (Emmy Rossum), who made the best out of her public persona by sparking curiosity around her name and building an eclectic career that went from modeling to recording studio albums and acting. In real life, Angelyne managed to hide her real identity throughout the bulk of her career, a task that would be virtually impossible nowadays.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: ‘Angelyne’ Trailer: Emmy Rossum Is Bathed in Pink as L.A.'s Strangest Celebrity

In addition, series star Emmy Rossum seems to be having the time of her life with the character in the images. She talked about the experience in an official statement and revealed that, even though the series will have comedy elements, it touches on deeper subjects such as identity, and an individual’s approach to a life she idealized for herself. Rossum defined Angelyne as a cross between Marilyn Monroe, Barbie Doll, punk rock, and a dose of New Age spirituality. She went on to call her counterpart a “trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary”, and “the original influencer”.

The series is directed by Matt Spicer, who made his feature film debut with the cult comedy Ingrid Goes West. He also directed Hulu’s Dollface and On Becoming a God in Central Florida. Also sharing a directing credit is Lucy Tcherniak, who recently helmed Station Eleven, Wanderlust, and The End of the F***ing World. Angelyne's cast features Martin Freeman, Hamish Linklater, Michael Angarano, Molly Ephraim, Philip Ettinger, Lukas Gage, Charlie Rowe, Alex Karpovsky, and David Krumholtz.

Peacock premieres Angelyne on May 19. Check out the rest of the images below:

Image via Peacock

Image via Peacock

Image via Peacock

Check out the show's official synopsis here:

Angelyne is about the glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe and LA’s original billboard icon from the 80’s, Angelyne, who infiltrated pop culture and rose to fame in the 1980s when a series of billboards began to appear around LA featuring her signature curvier figure.

Karyn Kusama's Dracula Movie 'Mina Harker' Cancelled Weeks Before Production

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (535 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto