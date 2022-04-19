It’s been a while since we last heard from Angelyne, the upcoming limited series that Peacock debuts next month. With the premiere fast approaching, it’s high time we got a full trailer that provides a deeper look into the story. The series centers around the title character played by Emmy Rossum. With a single stage name and wearing pink from head to toe, Angelyne became famous in 1980s Los Angeles by simply posing in iconic billboards that had her name and no other information.

But who exactly is Angelyne? This is the question that permeates the series’ trailer, with the mystery of the celebrity sparking the public and the media’s curiosity all over the city. It suggests that Angelyne fully understood that building a mystery around her persona was a sure way to make herself even more popular. The only problem is, the more you hide, the more people will try to unearth, and you may end up with a massive target on your back.

The trailer is also pink all over: from the famous billboards to Angelyne’s wardrobe choices, her Corvette and even furniture, all carefully thought out to make the anonymous girl into a viral sensation a long time before the Internet even existed. In addition, the trailer reveals that the series will play out like a mockumentary, with characters speaking directly to the camera on a present-day setting to provide a better idea of the Angelyne phenomenon and what was it like to be there at that time.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: 'Poker Face' Adds 'The Umbrella Academy's David Castañeda to Rian Johnson Peacock Series

Allison Miller serves as showrunner for Angelyne, and in an official statement, she made it clear that the series isn’t supposed to be the “real” story of the 80s superstar. Rather, the idea of the show is to examine a person’s determination to follow their dreams, no matter what the cost. The show will also showcase celebrity in decades past and how the news and stories moved at a different pace back then.

Angelyne also stars Martin Freeman, Hamish Linklater, Michael Angarano, Molly Ephraim, Philip Ettinger, Lukas Gage, Charlie Rowe, Alex Karpovsky, and David Krumholtz.

Peacock premieres Angelyne on May 19. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

'Angelyne' is about the glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe and LA’s original billboard icon from the 80’s, Angelyne, who infiltrated pop culture and rose to fame in the 1980s when a series of billboards began to appear around LA featuring her signature curvier figure.

‘Angelyne’ Trailer: Emmy Rossum Is Bathed in Pink as L.A.'s Strangest Celebrity

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (535 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto