Peacock has released the teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated limited series Angelyne, inspired by the real life artist and model's life. Set in Los Angeles, the series will explore the 1980s billboard business that allowed the star of the same name to become a viral celebrity before the Internet ever existed.

The short teaser trailer shows Emmy Rossum wearing a huge blonde wig, a pink dress, and stylish sunglasses while getting into her pink Corvette. With just a glance, we recognize the iconic figure of Angelyne, the stage name of Ronia Tamar Goldberg, who would plaster her silhouette on a series of suggestive billboards around Los Angeles in 1984. Without previous warning, and with nothing more than her name to identify herself on the billboards, Angelyne created a viral brand that ensured she would soon become a famous actress, singer, and media personality. There’s not much to see in this first teaser trailer, but Angelyne’s true story is so peculiar that we are immediately sold on any production that tries to adapt it in all its pink-covered glory.

Peacock’s limited series will retell Angelyne’s sudden rise to stardom, and how the billboard campaign that started it all was put together. However, even though the show is inspired by a real celebrity, Angelyne is taking many creative liberties. As showrunner Allison Miller puts it:

“Angelyne is an homage to the Real Angelyne who became a cultural icon in Los Angeles. This isn’t the true story of Angelyne. It’s not a straightforward biopic. It’s a story inspired by everything Angelyne represents and so it’s a magical story, a hopeful story, a story about becoming the person you were meant to be and believing in your own inner strength to manifest your dreams. It’s a story about Los Angeles and everything the city means to people who move here and to people who dream about moving here.”

Commenting on the upcoming release of Angelyne, star Rossum said:

“As a society broadening our understanding of identity, this story plays with large questions. Are we defined by the historical facts of our life? Or can we define ourselves? To self-actualize, to embrace whoever we are on the inside and live whatever truth feels most accurate. When everyone’s experience of reality and truth is personal, can there ever be one true story? I’ve spent the better part of 4 years thinking, living, and breathing this project. I love Angelyne. She’s as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with an 80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of New Age spirituality. She’s a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living-breathing piece of art. Here is a little taste of the show. I hope you fall in love with her magic.”

Angelyne's cast also includes Martin Freeman, Alex Karpovsky, Hamish Linklater, Charlie Rowe, Lukas Gage, Michael Angarano, Molly Ephraim, Philip Ettinger, Antjuan Tobias, Tonatiuh, and David Krumholtz. The series is directed by Lucy Tcherniak and Matt Spicer. Executive producers include Miller, Tcherniak, Rossum via her Composition 8 company, Sam Esmail via his UCP-based Esmail Corp, Chad Hamilton via Anonymous Content, and The Hollywood Reporter. The series is based on an article written by Gary Baum, who serves as a consultant for the show.

All episodes of Angelyne will debut on Peacock on May 19. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Angelyne:

Angelyne is about the glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe and LA’s original billboard icon from the 80’s, Angelyne, who infiltrated pop culture and rose to fame in the 1980s when a series of billboards began to appear around LA featuring her signature curvier figure.

