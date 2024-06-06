The Big Picture The Angry Birds Movie 3 is confirmed to be in development with returning voices and director.

The franchise has proven to be a box office success despite mixed reviews from critics.

Stay tuned for updates on the star-studded cast as new high-profile performers are confirmed.

As per IGN, The Angry Birds Movie 3 is officially in development, some 5 years after the release of The Angry Birds Movie 2. This also comes following the release of an animated series subtitled Mystery Island that debuted in May 2024. Announced via an official statement from Rovio, Sega, and Prime Focus Studios, the third movie has already entered production, with DNEG Animation attached as lead animators. President and COO at Sega, Shuji Utsumi, revealed his excitement for the upcoming third installment in the official press release, saying:

"We are thrilled to announce that the brand-new film of the globally beloved and successful Angry Birds franchise is to be in production. Sega has been focusing on its Transmedia strategy to advance the value of its intellectual properties (IP) across games and diverse media landscapes. We believe that the upcoming The Angry Birds Movie 3 perfectly aligns with our strategy and presents a great opportunity for us to bring the charm of the Angry Birds brand to fans across the globe."

The upcoming movie will likely feature a host of returning voices, with two pivotal names already confirmed. Both Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Josh Gad (Frozen) will be back to voice Red and Chuck respectively, while John Rice is confirmed to be back in the director's chair after co-directing The Angry Birds Movie 2. No stranger to big animation franchises, Rice has also applied his talent to the likes of Rick & Morty, Bob’s Burgers, and Beavis and Butt-head. His former co-director on The Angry Birds Movie 2, Thurop Van Orman, is confirmed to be penning the script.

The 'Angry Birds' Franchise Has Already Proven to Be a Box Office Success

One of the most groundbreaking mobile games of all time, it was always a matter of time before Angry Birds was turned into a movie. The question remained whether the transition to the big screen would find financial success, with both The Angry Birds Movie 1 and 2 proving more than fruitful. On a budget of $73 million, the first installment earned back over $350 million, with the second installment pulling in an admirable $152.8 million from a budget of $65 million.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the truth is that movies of this nature, especially considering their young target demographic, are all about fun, with the first two installments proving to be highly entertaining adventures. Many big names have appeared vocally in the franchise before, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out when other high-profile performers are confirmed for the cast.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 is officially in development, with the most recent movie currently available to rent on Prime Video.