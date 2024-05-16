The Big Picture New animated series, Angry Birds Mystery Island, premieres on Amazon Kids+ and Prime Video on May 21st.

The series introduces new characters, promises humor, action, and visually striking animation.

It features a diverse voice cast, including Harvey Guillén and Kate Micucci, and Nasim Pedrad.

Fans of the beloved Angry Birds franchise have something new to look forward to! Collider is excited to share an exclusive clip from the upcoming animated series Angry Birds Mystery Island, set to debut its first eight episodes simultaneously on Amazon Kids+ and Prime Video on May 21st. Angry Birds Mystery Island introduces new characters from Rovio Entertainment Corporation, the creators of the globally popular Angry Birds brand. The series is developed by Eric Rogers (Futurama) and animated by Titmouse, known for their high-quality and visually striking animations. The voice cast features an impressive ensemble, including Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Kate Micucci (Scooby-Doo!), Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings), and Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live).

Angry Birds Mystery Island promises to bring a new level of excitement to the franchise with a storyline that takes the birds to a mysterious island filled with adventure and intrigue. The show aims to blend humor, action, and the familiar fun of the Angry Birds universe in a fresh and engaging way. Our exclusive clip sees the foreign-exchange piglet named Hamylton, with a fun nod to the Rings as Hamylton is voiced by Monaghan.

The series is set to deliver high-quality animation and storytelling, characteristic of Titmouse's work, combined with Eric Rogers' knack for creating compelling animated content. The diverse voice cast brings a range of talent to the show, ensuring that each character is brought to life in a unique and memorable way.

What Is 'Angry Birds' About?

Angry Birds started as a mobile game in 2009, quickly gaining immense popularity due to its simple yet addictive gameplay. Players use a slingshot to launch birds at structures to destroy pigs, which have stolen their eggs. The game's charming characters, colorful graphics, and satisfying physics-based puzzles helped it become a cultural phenomenon, leading to numerous sequels, spin-offs, and adaptations.

The franchise's appeal lies in its engaging and accessible gameplay, appealing to all ages. Over the years, Angry Birds has expanded beyond gaming into various forms of media, including two successful feature films, merchandise, and even theme park attractions. The enduring popularity of the brand speaks to its ability to continuously reinvent itself while retaining the core elements that fans love.

To get a sneak peek of what’s in store, check out the trailer here. The trailer showcases the vibrant animation and introduces some of the new characters that will be central to the story.

Angry Birds Mystery Island premieres on May 21st, with the first eight episodes available on Amazon Kids+ and Prime Video. Don’t miss out on this exciting new chapter in the Angry Birds saga. Stay tuned for more updates and exclusive content as we get closer to the premiere date.