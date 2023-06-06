Remember that mobile game sensation in the early 2010s where all you had to do was simply shoot some birds at other birds? Well, it's coming back for more, this time as another Angry Birds animated series. According to Deadline, the game is gaining a new adaptation thanks to Amazon, entitled Angry Birds Mystery Island. The series already has a stacked voice cast, featuring Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Dominic Monaghan (Moonhaven), Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live), and Kate Micucci (DuckTales).

Angry Birds Mystery Island centers a new group of tween birds — Mia, Rosie, Buddy, and foreign exchange piglet Hamylton — who receive an unconventional, all-expenses-paid island getaway. And by "unconventional," we mean they were accidentally catapulted onto an uncharted island. So, with no other options, the group embraces their new surroundings, working together to solve the island's mysteries in order to survive and make it home safely.

The series hails from production company Titmouse and Eric Rogers, who has written for a number of animated series including Futurama, Brickleberry, and Skylander Academy. Rogers also has experience on live-action projects such as NYPD Blue and Lie to Me. He will act as showrunner, head writer, and executive producer for Angry Birds Mystery Island. Shannon Prynoski, Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina at Titmouse will executive produce.

Image via Sony

Angry Birds Remains a Pop Culture Staple

Since the game's initial release, Angry Birds has become something of a sensation in its own right. The first adaptation, The Angry Birds Movie released in 2016, meshing familiar gameplay elements of the game with an original story. Though it was a mixed bag of reviews, the movie did well for itself at the box office. It grossed approximately $352 million and change globally. A few years later, it received a sequel, and later a Netflix series entitled Angry Birds: Summer Madness. New versions of the game are also still available for download on mobile.

About Angry Birds Mystery Island, Melissa Wolfe, head of animation at Amazon Studios, said:

"The Angry Birds captivated people of all ages and became a global phenomenon with the debut of their first game, and their cultural presence has remained steadfast. We are excited by the opportunity to expand the Hatchlings’ world into a family series for our global customers to enjoy even more stories around these beloved birds"

