Horror films are often critic-proof and can still earn back their budget regardless of quality. Only a few horror movies have been widely praised by critics, Angst being one example.

Angst succeeds in vividly bringing viewers into the mind of its serial killer through narration and stunning camera work.

The film is based on the true story of Werner Kniesek, a mass murderer whose disturbing crimes were accurately depicted in Angst.

Editor's Note: The following contains materials that some readers may find disturbing.In an interview with Business Insider, Bruce Nash, the CEO and founder of movie financial database The Numbers, said that horror "is probably the genre which is most critic-proof." It's hard to argue, especially when a film like The Exorcist: Believer, absolutely savaged by critics, opened with $27.2 million against a $30 million budget (as noted in the same article). In a genre where films are almost a lock to, at the very least, earn back their budget regardless of the quality, it's rare to find a horror film that earns plaudits from critics. Rarer still is the handful that scores a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and one such film is 1983's Angst. It's a violent, brutal film that was banned throughout Europe on release, a fact that isn't all that surprising. What is surprising, though, is the fact that it is based on a true story, that of mass murderer Werner Kniesek; and his is a deeply disturbing tale indeed.

Who Was Werner Kniesek?

Where Angst succeeds with critics, and why it is rated so high, is in how the film vividly brings the viewer into the mind of its serial killer. The Psychopath's voice-over narration talks about his evil desires, explanations of his past criminal acts, and even his troubled childhood as he commits his atrocities. The camera work is stunning, at times close enough to see the sweat on his brow or the hint of a smile, at other times circling as the Psychopath seeks his victims, the illusion of a bird of prey stalking its target. Director Gerald Kargl puts us into the shoes of the killer, turning us into voyeurs, even participants, while the man playing the Psychopath, Erwin Leder, is in such control of the character that the viewer can't look away. It all ties together in a way that offers an explanation for the unexplainable. Not a sympathetic one, but an explanation nonetheless. The real-life killer the character is based on has no such explanations.

Werner Kniesek was born in Salzburg in 1946, and raised by his mother. As he got older, Kniesek began stealing, skipping school, and running away from home with regularity. On June 5, 1963, Kniesek decided to leave Austria and stole money from his mother to do so. She caught him and threatened to turn him in to the police, prompting Kniesek to stab her with a bread knife before fleeing to Hamburg on a train. Thankfully, his mother survived the attack, barely, and two days later he was arrested and sentenced to two years in juvenile detention. The film veers away from this account and details a man who endured a horrific childhood. His mother leaves him out in the cold with wet diapers. His father gets violent and drunk (Kniesek's father had passed away years before), and he is moved around from his parents to his grandparents to a monastery, where he suffers further abuse. In comparison, Kniesek's early days were relatively normal, offering no insight into what he would become.

Kniesek was released in 1966 but quickly returned to stealing and committing burglaries. Worse, his compulsive sadism and desire to kill, long-simmering urges that had been largely suppressed, began to flourish in the young man's disturbed mind. Then came 1972, and Kniesek couldn't resist his nefarious desires any longer. In the middle of Salzburg, he shot a 73-year-old woman, for no reason other than a general hatred of women. Again, Kniesek was unsuccessful in killing his victim, and in 1973 was promptly sent to prison on attempted murder charges, where he would stay until January 1980, released early for good behavior. The Psychopath of the film, on the other hand, not only kills an elderly woman, but also kills his mother, and at the start of the film we see him being released after a 10-year incarceration for the crimes. Disturbingly, both the Psychopath of the film and Kniesek shared the motivation upon release of finding a person, or people, to kill.

Werner Kniesek Murdered and Attacked Several People

On January 15, 1980, Kniesek was released for his three-day prison leave. He spent the first day in Vienna, finding a place to stay and purchasing the items he needed for his deathly pursuit. The next day, Kniesek took the train to St. Pölten. He knew no one there, and at a later interrogation, he could provide no reason for choosing the area. Posing as a carpet salesman, Kniesek scoped out a few homes, where either no one was home or, in the case of one fortunate woman, had a dog that prevented Kniesek from entering. The Psychopath of Angst eyed up several people as possible prey, including young women at a diner, settling on attempting to kill a female taxi driver, but is forced to flee into the woods when the taxi driver escapes.

What happens next is where the film and real-life connect, with Angst giving an eerily accurate depiction of Kniesek's abhorrent crimes. Kniesek finds a home without obstacles, just a man who uses a wheelchair, home alone as his mother and sister were out shopping. The man was 27-year-old Walter Altreiter, and he was powerless to stop what came next. Gertrude and Ingrid Altreiter came home around 6 p.m. to find Kniesek waiting, escorting them at gunpoint to the living room. He tied them up on chairs, coldly telling them he intended to kill them all. He began tormenting and abusing both women, before taking Ingrid, undressing her before Gertrude, and tying her up with various items, all while repeatedly beating her. It was becoming too much for Gertrude, who had a heart condition, and she passed out. Kniesek allowed Ingrid to give Gertrude her medication, but not out of concern. As reported in Evolver, at his first confession Kniesek explained that he allowed Gertrude to have her medication "so that she could experience the agony of death better."

How Close Is 'Angst' to the Real-Life Story?

Close

The horrific night had only just begun, with Kniesek reminding the Altreiters that he would kill them all, chillingly taking the life of the family's cat, "because the howling bothered" him, at around 8 p.m. to drive the point home. At one point, Kniesek had Ingrid make coffee and he drank with her, a disturbingly mundane act in a decidedly abnormal series of events. The Nostalgic continues with their account of the evening, where Kniesek strangles Walter, in front of his mother and sister. Over the next few hours, he again repeatedly beat Ingrid, burned his cigarettes into her skin, and forced her to watch as he strangled her mother at 2 a.m. He then dragged Ingrid into the basement and tied her to the heating pipes, where he continued tormenting her before, finally, ending her life by strangulation with a cable, putting an end to 11 hours of hell.

With the events of the fateful night having played out, film and real life separate once again. The Psychopath rapes the corpse of the daughter, a depraved act that hasn't been verified to have actually happened. The victims were then loaded into the trunk of the family car, but while the Psychopath does so just to show his next victims what he's capable of, Kniesek's purpose for doing so seems to be simply cleaning up the crime scene. In fact, Kniesek cleaned up the area so thoroughly and well that officials and experts could find no trace of a crime having happened, save the area in the basement where Ingrid spent her final hours. Kniesek left the home at 8 a.m. in the Mercedes, stopping at a local inn for breakfast. His odd, nervous behavior caught the attention of the host, who contacted police with a description of the car and its license plate. A search for the car was implemented, and around midnight the car was found in Salzburg. Kniesek was captured shortly after when he returned to the vehicle. He was told to open the trunk, revealing plush blankets, and underneath the blankets were the tormented bodies of Walter, Gertrude, and Ingrid Altreiter... and their cat. Three months later, Kniesek would be sentenced to life imprisonment and sent to an institution for abnormal lawbreakers after only five hours of deliberation.

The antagonist of Angst runs into another car while escaping and heads to the diner nearby, casually eating sausage when he is apprehended by police. Unlike Kniesek, who at least tried hiding the bodies in the trunk, the Psychopath has no such misgivings and opens the trunk willingly. It's as if he is exhibiting his handiwork, and the terror and fear felt by the onlookers nearby at the sight of the bodies is intoxicating. His fate is unknown, with only a voice-over of a medical record declaring the killer was driven to sadism by his childhood trauma. The Psychopath's intentions and motives are never a mystery, whereas Kniesek's still are to this day. Angst hews close enough, despite its slight variances, to the true story. Too close for comfort, but comfort is something that Angst never aimed for.

