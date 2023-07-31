If you or someone you love is struggling with mental health, the 988 Lifeline is available 24/7. A rising star in Hollywood is no longer with us. Angus Cloud, best known for his breakout role in HBO's hit series Euphoria, has died at the age of 25 at his family's. No cause of death is currently known for the young star, but a statement from his family revealed he had struggled with the loss of his father. They shared a brief statement remembering Cloud for all the joy he brought to their family.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the statement read. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence." The family concludes by asking for privacy and wishing he be remembered "for his humor, laughter and love for everyone."

Cloud burst onto the scene in 2019 as a member of the ensemble cast of Euphoria, playing the drug dealer dropout Fezco. Although he's responsible for supplying Zendaya's Rue with drugs, Cloud played the character with more nuance, acting as family to her and even caring deeply about her sobriety to the point that he refuses to sell to her. He played a key role in the first two seasons and was likely to return with Season 3 whenever it arrived.

Angus Cloud Had a Bright Future Ahead in Hollywood

Image via HBO

Beyond Euphoria, Cloud was set up for a very bright future as an actor. Most notably, he was among those appearing in the starry new Universal monster thriller releasing next year directed by Scream duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpen and Tyler Gillett, better known as Radio Silence. He was also lined up for the wildly star-studded Freaky Tales alongside Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jack Champion. More recently, he gave a glimpse at what was in store for his film career at Tribeca, starring in The Line with Alex Wolff and Halle Bailey.

Cloud clearly had so much joy left to give to the world and to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones at this tremendously difficult time.