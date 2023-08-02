The Big Picture Euphoria star Angus Cloud's passing has brought about tributes from his cast members, who remember him as a warm soul with a kind heart.

Cloud's portrayal of Fezco, the drug dealer with a soft side, captivated viewers with the depth he brought to the character and his chemistry with Maude Apatow's Lexi.

Cloud's journey to landing the role on Euphoria was unconventional, as he was scouted on the spot in Manhattan and faced challenges finding a place to stay while filming the first season.

It has been a sad week with the news of Euphoria star Angus Cloud's passing on the 31st of July 2023 at the age of 25. Cast members of Euphoria have taken to social media to pay tribute to their friend and send condolences to his family, giving us an insight into who Angus Cloud really was. He has been described as an "open soul, with the kindest heart" by Sydney Sweeney and able to "light up any room they entered" by Zendaya. Upon this heartbreaking news, people have taken time to reflect on Cloud's achievements throughout his life, beginning with his time on the hit HBO show, Euphoria.

Angus Cloud Played Fezco to Perfection on 'Euphoria'

Image via HBO

The young actor found a name for himself playing Fezco in the dark high school drama. Euphoria has made headlines since its release in 2019, following its grim and explicit take on the lives of high schoolers mixed up in themes of drug use, toxic relationships, and sexual image. Cloud was commended for his role as Fezco — the drug dealer, friend, and older brother who he played opposite the likes of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Alexa Demie.

It was in the second season that Fezco’s story was fleshed out further, from learning more about him through his backstory to his budding connection with the kind-hearted Lexi played by Maude Apatow. The infancy of their relationship, founded on the couch of a party in the first episode of Season 2, captivated viewers straight away. Through endless phone calls throughout the season, the audience was completely taken with the pair thanks to the talents of both Cloud and Apatow and the chemistry between the two. It was a breath of fresh air against Euphoria's string of toxic and unhealthy relationships of the past and captured a softer side of Fez that made him even more endearing than he already was.

Cloud was able to bring a level of depth to Fez, admitting in an interview with GQ that in his audition, he had adjusted the script to make it sound "how I would say it." The public's fondness for the character came directly from Cloud and his ability to humanize Fezco's characterization from a young drug dealer to a good-natured friend who we got to see through his care for Rue, brotherhood with Ashtray (Javon Walton) and, of course, in his friendship with Lexi. In fact, the writers even incorporated a scar that Cloud had on his head into the backstory of his on-screen character. In the show, Fezco withstood an injury due to being hit with a crowbar as a child. However, in real life, Cloud had fallen into a construction pit as a teenager where 12 hours later, he woke up and had to climb out to take the bus home. In the hospital, it was revealed that he had broken his skull and suffered internal bleeding. Cloud said that he was "stoked" to find that his real-life scar was incorporated on the screen.

How Angus Cloud Got His Role In 'Euphoria'

However, what is more interesting, is how Cloud got the role on the hit show in the first place. According to his interview with GQ, Cloud was scouted in Manhattan and asked to audition for the role on the spot. His initial assumption was that it was a scam. However, he followed through and soon enough was filming the first season of the show. Whilst filming, the budding actor was unable to find a place to rent and instead stayed in a string of Airbnbs as at that stage, nobody believed him to be a real actor. With no prior acting experience, he had set off his career with Euphoria which led him into other endeavors such as a role in Mikey Alfred's North Hollywood and starring in music videos for Noah Cyrus and Juice WRLD.

Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Angus Cloud.