The Big Picture Angus Cloud, with no prior acting experience, made a significant impact on the hit series Euphoria with his portrayal of Fezco, a complex and wise character.

Cloud's performance conveyed a multitude of emotions and allowed viewers to feel deeply connected to Fez, showcasing his natural talent and ability to bring authenticity to the role.

Cloud's scenes with other characters, particularly Rue and Lexi, were some of the most memorable and heartwarming moments in the series, highlighting his ability to humanize Fez and make a lasting impression on audiences.

Euphoria's Angus Cloud had no previous acting experience when he was discovered for the hit HBO series. He was in New York when he got scouted, initially believing it to be a scam. Despite this, he got a lead role, and in a room of seasoned actors like Zendaya, Eric Dane, and Sydney Sweeney, Cloud undoubtedly made the biggest impression with the loyal, lovable Fezco.

Cloud passed away on Monday at the age of 25. From his success on Euphoria, he was featured in various films and music videos and will appear in more upcoming projects such as Freaky Tales, starring Pedro Pascal and Ben Mendelsohn. The film will feature different stories from 1980s Oakland, which is where Cloud was from. His acting debut in Euphoria was in 2019, and it did not take long for him to prove that he had a natural talent, an obvious fact when viewers learn more about Fez as the series unfolds. Not only did Cloud make the show better in general, but he and Fez are two of the reasons why Euphoria had such a major impact on pop culture, giving audiences an important character that was complex, wise, and unforgettable.

Cloud Portrayed 'Euphoria's Most Interesting Character

Fez is introduced early in Euphoria's pilot episode as a local drug dealer and Rue's (Zendaya) good friend. In the midst of the glitter and bold makeup looks that helped launch the series into fame with Gen Z, Fez's character and his arc was far from that aspect of the show. Instead, he won over viewers' hearts with his compassion and complexity. He ended up being one of the most wise and stable characters in the series, despite seemingly carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders. He struggled with his role in his friends' addictions, specifically with Rue, and eventually stopped selling her drugs altogether. Cloud portrayed a young man who is constantly in turmoil over having to navigate a life that he was forced to choose. This is apparent in almost every one of his scenes, even down to the way he carries himself.

Not much time was spent with Fez in Euphoria's first season, but he made an impression nonetheless. His acts of kindness and glimmers of deep insight were a break from the havoc that is typically wreaking on the hit series. Through narration, Rue describes Fez as someone who is "not normally revolving in the same direction as planet Earth." When he speaks he always seems to have something else on his mind, worrying him, and at the start of Season 2, we learn that he always did. Season 2, Episode 1 centered around Fez, as the audience learned that he dropped out of school before graduating to support his bedridden grandmother and the young Ashtray, who was taken in by Fez and his grandmother as a baby. This makes the character even more admirable as he still shows up for those around him time and time again, solidified by Cloud's empathetic performance.

Cloud and Fez's roles in the series making the impression that it did is not surprising. Cloud's delivery and expressions were able to convey many things at once, making us smile, laugh, cry, and feel bittersweet. Often referred to as the "drug dealer with a heart of gold," Fezco has overt compassion and emotional intelligence beyond his years, while also being someone who many would judge and write off as a bad person. Cloud's powerful performance is what brings home the show's theme that nobody is really who they seem, and you will find a caring friend or family in seemingly unlikely people. Viewers are never disappointed to the point of no return when it comes to Fez's drug dealing because that was not who the character was. Really, he was a friend that was so committed to his relationships that he was more like family instead.

'Euphoria's Most Memorable Moments Feature Angus Cloud as Fez

The show's best moments, whether they were heartwarming or cathartic, often feature Cloud as Fez, once again making the audience forget that Fez was his first role. The first time viewers got a glimpse of Cloud's acting ability was in Season 1, Episode 3. Rue arrives at Fez's home in a panic, asking for drugs after a painful day. Without opening the door, Fez says that he no longer wants to help fuel her addiction and refuses. In an emotional scene, Rue screams and cries on the other side of the closed door, blaming Fez for ruining her life. Meanwhile, Fez rests his head on the door in defeat and guilt, quietly saying, "I'm sorry," before walking away. He does not say much, but he does not need to. Cloud conveys everything in silence, painfully mulling over the idea that he may have had a hand in his friend's struggles.

The audience saw another side of Fez when Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) becomes a threat to Rue and Jules (Hunter Schafer). When Rue first goes to Fez about Nate, she suggests he "flash" his gun to scare Nate in an amusing scene. Humorously, Fez gets fed up and raises his voice, expressing to Rue how terrible her idea is. But he knew Nate was now a danger. After a season of build-up, the tension between the group came to a head in Season 2, Episode 1. Fez approaches Nate at a New Year's Eve party, who pompously reminds him that Fez had previously threatened him. In what may be the best line of the entire show, Fez looks at Nate deadpan and says, "It's a new year, playboy," before smashing a bottle over his head and beating him in front of the entire party. Despite the scene feeling refreshing after everything Nate had done throughout the series, Fez's loyalty knows no bounds, even if it was to a fault. No other scene really conveys the complexity of Fez like this one. He had previously been sitting on the couch and having an innocent conversation with the shy and also loyal Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow) in a nice sweater, and only moments later the sweater was off, and he was teaching Nate a lesson.

Some of Cloud's best moments were alongside Zendaya, but also with Apatow. The two strike up a companionship that had romantic undertones at the beginning of Season 2. After telling Lexi that talking to her at the New Year's party was the best moment of his whole year, Fez becomes her confidant about the tumultuous and now infamous play that she wrote about her life, a story which she connects with the 1986 film Stand by Me. In a heartwarming and emotional scene, the two watch the film together and are in tears by the end. They sing along to the song and Fez dances and motions along to the lyrics, making Lexi laugh. In a moment she does not see, he looks over at her with an expression that could have only been made out of love. This is Cloud's best scene from the series, bringing his humanization of the character over the top.

Nothing Cloud conveyed ever felt too dramatic or over-the-top, but was instead so real that it was easy to forget you were watching an actor. All the lessons that were taught by Cloud's character felt so impactful, as they were very real themes portrayed by a performance grounded in understanding and emotional intelligence. This is how Cloud helped cement Euphoria, his character Fez, as well as himself, in pop culture. Even with his flaws and limited screen time at first, Fez became one of the most beloved and steady characters in a show that is often defined by glittery tears, messy love triangles, and constant drama. Cloud's acting was in another field in terms of sincerity and realness, and no matter who the viewers were, it was easy to tell.