If you or someone you love is struggling with mental health, the 988 Lifeline is available 24/7. Angus Cloud has passed away at the young age of twenty-five. The actor was best known around the world for his role in Euphoria, where he played Fezco O'Neill. In the wake of the recent announcement of his passing, members of the cast and crew of the HBO television series have expressed their condolences on social media, remembering their good friend while being shocked by the unfortunate news. Cloud was younger than many of his co-stars from the show, and his passing is resonating all over the world as audiences mourn the actor and remember his emotional performance on the screen.

In the popular teenage television drama, Fezco was older than the central characters of the series, and he served as a protector for the protagonist of the show, Rue Bennett (Zendaya). While the character was involved in the business of drug dealing, he clearly wanted to stay away from that life. He remained supplying his product because he needed the money in order to take care of his adoptive brother, Ashtray (Javon Walton). During the final episodes of the second season of the series, Ashtray was killed when the police stormed Fezco's house, while the dealer himself was sent to prison.

Cloud was born in California in 1998, while the majority of his family resided in Ireland. He met Zendaya at the Oakland School for the Arts, where he was studying in the School of Production Design. Besides being an actor, Angus Cloud was a son and an older brother. His father passed away last week, and in a statement Cloud's family released after his passing, they indicated that the actor struggled deeply with the loss of his father who was his best friend. Cloud's family also reminded the world how he was open about his struggles with mental health, asking everyone who read it to remember how those types of battles shouldn't be faced alone.

The Cast of Euphoria Reacts to the Loss

After it was announced that Cloud had passed away, the official social media accounts related to Euphoria released a statement mourning their friend.

Lukas Cage, who portrayed Tyler in the series, uploaded an Instagram story featuring a group photo and the text "RIP @anguscloud" with a broken heart emoji. Alexa Demie, who plays Maddy Perez in the series, posted an Instagram story with a single broken heart emoji in front of a black background. Storm Reid, who plays Gia Bennett, also posted an Instagram story of the late actor, saying "The tears just won't stop."

Close

Sam Levinson, the showrunner behind Euphoria, shared a statement with Entertainment Weekly:

"There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

Zendaya shared an emotional tribute to her friend on Instagram, saying:

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…“they could light up any room they entered” but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment. My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

Javon Walton, who played Cloud's little brother on Euphoria, shared a photo of himself and Cloud with the caption "rest easy brother."

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard, posted several photos of Cloud with the caption:

"Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you."

Our condolences are with Cloud's friends and family. If you or someone you love is struggling with mental health or addiction, the 988 Lifeline is available 24/7.