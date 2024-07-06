According to the ASPCA, there are around 6.3 million animals in shelters across the country. That means the animal control officers that serve and protect them are constantly busy. If it's not locating a lost dog or coaxing a scared cat out of a tree, it's investigating possible animal hoarding situations or tracking participants in the illegal, exotic pet trade. Whatever the duty calls for, the animal control officers of America keep the animals and people of their jurisdictions safe every day.

In a saturated television market of police shows, the ingenious idea of focusing on animal control officers was an inspired one. The series Animal Control launched in February 2023 and has become a fast favorite with viewers. The comedic cast and clever writing, paired with adorable real-life animal cameos, make it a highly enjoyable watch. But catching animals in real life or on a small screen is not always easy. Here are the best animal captures so far that have happened on Animal Control.

10 "Bulls and Potbellies"

Season 2, Episode 8

Throughout the series, there are some great opportunities to have famous idioms come to life, such as "a bull in a china shop." In Season 2, Episode 8, that is exactly what officers Frank Shaw (Joel McHale) and his partner Shred (Michael Rowland) get to do. Corralling the large animal and keeping it calm amidst shelves of extremely fragile dishware makes for great tension.

The hysterical episode also doubles down on the famous phrase scenario when Shred accidentally lets loose a potbelly pig he is trying to give a bath. As the whole office is in an uproar trying to catch the slippery swine, Frank quickly grabs a fleece and wraps the escapee in it, effectively putting a pig in a blanket.

9 "Rabbits and Pythons"

Season 1, Episode 2

Though not quite on the scale of Cocaine Bear, Frank and Shred still get more than they bargained for when they arrive at a caller's house to investigate some rabbits that accidentally ate their owner's special chocolate bars. The owner tells them when they arrive that he has been microdosing mushrooms to help with his anxiety, but his furry companions accidentally ingested the chocolate instead.

Frank (McHale) muses, "Okay, so the rabbits are handling their high better than their owner, but sure, we'll take 'em in for observation." And he steps, undaunted, into the rabbit pen. The adorable animals make it seem relatively safe for him to proceed. But then they turn and go after Frank. The clever mix of real-life bunny wrangling and special effects makes the attack adorable and hilarious.

8 "Cats and Monkeys"

Season 2, Episode 2

It's hard to believe that rescuing a sloth from a rock-climbing wall isn't the cutest moment in Season 2, Episode 2, but it comes later in the show. The precinct has a contest with a nearby office to successfully rehome the most animals. With the grand prize being a ping-pong table for the workplace, Frank is not about to let anyone, not even his nemesis Templeton (Gerry Dee), stand in his way.

As the precinct's chances seem slim and defeat certain, an anonymous animal lover swoops in at the final hour and adopts the remaining cats. A cut scene shows Frank's apartment as he sits down on the couch with four cats. Joel McHale, who plays Frank, seems at ease and calm around animals, which they respond to, and the shots make for great chemistry between him and his fluffy costars. The scene has even more comedic punch as his coworker Victoria (Grace Palmer) had been teasing him earlier about being lonely and living with a bunch of cats.

7 "Peacocks and Pumas"

Season 1, Episode 7

A city is full of noises and sounds, but the call of a peacock will probably drive a neighborhood crazy. As Frank and Shred go to investigate a peacock that is disturbing a suburb's peace, Frank tells Shed to get back in the truck. When Shred argues that they're just people, Frank replies, "They're not people; they're neighbors; get in the truck." As Shred ends up getting concussed when the neighbors' squabble gets out of control, he proves that Frank was right and has to be benched and monitored by Emily (Vella Lovell) and Patel (Ravi Patel) for the rest of the episode.

The problem of the peacock ends up providing some unique opportunities. It becomes a means to an end as Frank and Victoria engage in a stakeout later that night to time the annoying bird calls. During the vigil, they get a chance to bond, talk about emotional issues, and perpetuate their prank war. Monitoring the exotic fowl also provides Frank with a rare chance to see an illusive cougar, dubbed "C38," which he admires. The audience gets to see another side of Frank as he is touched by the plight of C38 and has hesitations about bringing it into the station.

6 "Cows and Raccoons"

Season 1, Episode 5

When a local fraternity kidnaps a cow and brings it into their frat house, they don't really have a plan on how to get it out in Season 1, Episode 5. Frank and Templeton get to have a battle of wills and ways as they both suggest a different method of getting the bewildered bovine out of the building. Frank insists that they have to let the cow leave on its own, but Templeton is prepared to air-lift it via crane.

As time and tensions run short, Frank not only has to try and get the cow out of the house, but deal with his partner, Shred, whose girlfriend just broke up with him because he followed Frank's advice. Frank doubts that he has good ideas anymore, but when he is prepared to concede, and the crane crew are preparing to go into action, the cow casually saunters past them all, on its own. Besides being full of funny quips such as "now you're upsetting the cow," and "what a black hole of unresolvable pain," the episode has great moments of acting by all the cast and the audience learns more of Frank's romantic backstory.

5 "Cougars and Kangaroos"

Season 1, Episode 3

Victoria and Patel are called to the scene where a kangaroo has escaped from a nearby zoo. What starts as a routine request to keep onlookers away, escalates into all-out combat for Patel. As he is instructed to stand his ground by one of the zookeepers attempting to help with the rescue, the kangaroo stops inches from his face and stares him down.

In a comedic turn of events, the kangaroo puts up its hands as if to box. Patel states "Don't mess with me kangaroo, I box golden gloves." Patel continues to trash-talk the kangaroo with hilarious delivery before he is punched and ultimately kicked in the groin by the powerful animal. The special effects on the show are done very well, and while they may not be 100% photo-realistic, they are entertaining and believable, and don't pull viewers out of the moment.

4 "Weasels and Ostriches"

Season 1, Episode 1

Shred's first week on the job starts with no small amount of excitement when he and Frank respond to a call from a couple who have an unknown creature in their attic. As Shred is jump-scared by what turns out to be a ferret, he remarks that he was scared because the teeth on the animal make it look like a "tiny, furry vampire." The critter then springs from the attic and lands directly on his chest.

In the uproarious commotion that ensues, Shred tries to catch the creature with a net, but it runs straight into the couple's lit fireplace. As all three are stunned at the unpredictable maneuver, they try to contemplate what to do next. Suddenly, the ferret emerges from the fireplace with its tail ablaze. As it runs under the ottoman, it sets the furniture on fire. The first episode of the series is a comedic powerhouse and introduces audiences to the quick wit and unpredictable humor of the show.

3 "Raccoons and Mutts"

Season 2, Episode 1

What could be funnier about raccoons getting loose in a bowling alley? How about inebriated ones? In the sidesplitting Episode 1 from Season 2, all four of the officers are called to a bowling alley, where a group of raccoons has gotten into the building, and the booze. Shred remarks that it reminds him "of the X Games after parties, but with less raccoons."

Among the fast-paced comedy, Patel and Shred go over to a claw game machine where a raccoon pops up from hiding underneath the toys. Patel says, "We need quarters." Victoria tries to hit one with a bowling ball before Frank stops her and Patel gets punched by one of the "trash pandas" after sneaking up on it in the arcade. It is an opening sequence that has become a favorite for fans and with the hilarious antics and quick-witted hijinks, it's not hard to see why.

2 "Dogs and Chickens"

Season 2, Episode 5

It is a small 'Community' reunion in Season 2 when Ken Jeong joins Joel McHale for Episode 5, "Dogs and Chickens." In one of the top-rated episodes for the series, Jeong plays Roman Park, an expert dog trainer who is hired by the precinct's manager Emily (Vella Lovell) to help keep the dogs at the station well-behaved and quieter, to pacify a complaining neighbor.

The on-screen comedic chemistry between McHale and Jeong is as fabulous as ever and the two share some hysterical scenes. It turns out the animals being captured in this episode are the officers themselves, as Roman makes short order of getting them in line to do his bidding and clicks at them with his small clicking tool meant for the dogs. Frank and the rest of the officers get a lesson in leadership and group dynamics in this fantastic addition to the phenomenal cannon.

1 "Skunks and Swans"

Season 2, Episode 7

Like Captain Ahab in Moby Dick or Quint in 'Jaws' many animal trackers have an elusive prey that seems to escape their grasp time and time again, no matter how close they come to capturing it. Such is the saga of Frank Shaw (McHale) and the golf course swan. In Season 2, Episode 7 Frank and Shred are called to a golf club where an aggressive swan has been troubling the members. But this is not the first time Frank has encountered said swan. He and the bird have history.

As Frank faces the large swan that attacked him once before, he and Shred learn that animals aren't the only ones that bite when the golf club constituents become egotistic and condescending to them. The feud between Frank and the swan is portrayed as 'Animal Control' does best, with quickly-paced action and perfect comedic timing. With the extremely talented cast and brilliant writing, the show has a lot more to offer and audiences can't wait to see what adventures the officers of Precinct 22 will get up to next.

