Editor’s note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 8 of Animal Control.Eight episodes in and Animal Control has given audiences its wildest episode yet with back-to-back laughs thanks to the shenanigans of its delightful motley crew. But aside from the Fox sitcom’s clever writing and on-point performances led by Joel McHale, it was one moment’s very specific scene in Thursday night’s episode that was an implicit Easter egg teasing the comedian’s time on the cult classic, Community. With keen listeners catching the sharp quip shared by McHale’s animal control officer, Frank during a feisty moment with an attack dog, the delivery of that connection speaks volumes to fans of the Dan Harmon series — and a one Mr. Ben Chang (Ken Jeong).

While Victoria (Grace Palmer) and Patel (Ravi Patel) stirred up some trouble for fish and game officers during a call near another jurisdiction that hit them right where it hurts, Episode 8’s “Hellhounds and Sturgeons” saw Shred (Michael Rowland) and Frank (McHale) dispatched to an aggressive attack dog running up the residence of a former lawyer arrested for money laundering. Fresh off Shred’s 10-week performance review with Emily (Vella Lovell) and Frank, the two Northwest Seattle Division animal control workers head to the scene after Seattle P.D. admits they can’t handle the mastiff. Once Frank and Shred arrive at the residence in their big puffy suits, audiences get the most endearing reference on a sitcom led by the Community stars to date.

The Community Easter Egg on Animal Control

Frank, a former disgraced cop turned animal control worker, attends the scene with Shred. They are informed by the Seattle P.D. officers that the residence they were clearing for a money laundering case is being hindered by a mastiff who looks like he “should be guarding the gates of hell.” Sporting their puffy coveralls while being mocked by the cops who are making bets they won’t make it past the front door, the pair get inside but can’t locate the dog. Roaming the halls, Shred and Frank make it to a safe room filled with lavish jewelry and eclectic clothes. As they hear the dog barking and try to make it outside the safe room, they are cornered by the belligerent mastiff ready to pounce on them. Unable to control him, they lock themselves in the safe room and figure out a way to calm the guard dog down.

With Shred getting nervous and claustrophobic in the “panic dressing room” that seemingly has “very little air” and low ceilings, Frank comes across the former lawyer’s notebook, which includes important information such as Dante the mastiff’s commands, including words for an attack like “victory” or a release like “tranquilo.” When Frank insists to Shred that they use the calming command of “trang-kwee-low” to pacify Dante, Shred looks confused and tells him it’s actually pronounced as “tran-ki-lo,” the Spanish word for “don’t worry.” It’s at this point that Frank looks at Shred with a very serious, deadpan expression stating most affirmatively, “No, it’s ‘trang-kwee-low,’ I took Spanish in community college.” In a moment that will no doubt have fans screaming at their screens, the delivery from McHale is one that lets the viewer be part of the inside joke that Frank, in some parallel world, attended community college and learned from Señor Ben Chang — also known as Jeong, one of McHale’s real-life best friends.

However, Shred tells him it’s wrong considering his girlfriend Camila constantly yells at him in Spanish. Not listening to the rookie animal control officer, Frank with his cocky nature decides to go with his version of Spanish but instead gets his puffy sleeve chewed off, screaming, “It’s going to eat me!” Convinced it’s a hellhound, the two get back to brainstorming in the room while Shred peruses the shelves realizing the only way to pacify Dante is to smell like the owner and change their scent with his bottles of “musk.” The former athlete then suggests they wear the lawyer’s silks, giving the illusion that they are Dante’s owner. Frank, not convinced it will work, allows Shred to try it in case there is a horrific mauling about to happen. Thankfully, Shred manages to make it work and upon capturing the dog with a catch pole, he quickly says “tranquilo” the right way, and the dog is suddenly calm. Frank and Shred successfully exit the money launder’s mansion much to the police officers’ chagrin, looking fly as heck with the mastiff in check.

Will Ken Jeong Guest Star on 'Animal Control'?

While it’s unclear if McHale’s former Community co-star Jeong will ever appear on Animal Control, it could very well be a reality one of these days as the Fox production is on the same network, home to the mega reality series The Masked Singer, which features Jeong alongside a panel of judges. McHale has appeared in several seasons of the musical competition already and for Jeong to appear on Animal Control could just be a matter of time and a fun gesture for audiences. After all, the two paired up for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast in 2020, proving they’re the bromance fans can’t get enough of.

Since we don’t know much about the rival precinct with Templeton Dudge (Gerry Dee), there could always be room for the show to offer guest starring roles to outsiders, especially those from McHale’s Community circle, which would make for an interesting arc or a villainous dynamic between Frank and those who dare to cross him. But when it comes to appearances anytime soon, nothing is planned.

When Is the 'Community' Movie Coming Out?

While it’s been a bumpy road to get to the Community feature film, after six seasons, the show is finally getting its movie and coming to fruition sooner than we thought! Fans of the beloved sitcom have been holding onto hope for a movie after adopting the slogan “six seasons and a movie,” a line from Season 2 that has now been embedded in the vernacular of pop culture when referring to shows on the verge of cancellation. With more than six years removed from the series finale, things are finally coming together and showrunner Dan Harmon announced this past fall that the movie would be released in 2023 for Peacock.

McHale admitted last fall at the Saturn Awards how he got emotional during the table read of the movie, stating he also expects it will be a similar reaction from fans. “I’m not kidding, so you know that I’m sarcastic about literally f—king everything but um, there will be tears…We did that table read during the pandemic and I cried like a baby afterwards, and I’m not joking.” Since the start of the new year, there has been great progress with Donald Glover confirming his involvement in the movie. With production set to start soon per McHale, audiences can expect the main cast members, who have already been confirmed, to return to Greendale Community College.