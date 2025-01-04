As Animal Control returns for Season 3 this week, it's a good time to revisit one of the best recurring subplots from the first season that cemented Animal Control as a must-watch series. The Season 1 finale, "Unicorns and Mountain Lions," offered a greater dimension to the character of Frank Shaw (Joel McHale). The finale involves the Northwest Precinct's beloved mountain lion, C-38, whom Frank previously risked his career to protect. However, in the first season finale, it's revealed that C-38 has passed away, which leads to the precinct holding a memorial in the animal's honor. C-38's inclusion in the series was actually inspired by a real-life case involving a mountain lion who once lived in the Hollywood Hills and became something of a mainstream celebrity. Let's explore how the case of the Hollywood mountain lion, P-22, became the inspiration for Animal Control’s C-38.

P-22 Was a Real-Life Mountain Lion Who Achieved Celebrity Status

C-38 from Animal Control was inspired by the real-life Hollywood mountain lion, P-22. As reported by The Guardian, P-22 was a mountain lion who originally resided in the Santa Monica Mountains outside of Los Angeles. The creature managed to trek 50 miles across two major Los Angeles freeways before finding a home in the wilderness outside of Griffith Park, which became the smallest roaming territory for a wild mountain lion. Mountain lions typically have a roaming territory of about 150 square miles. P-22's range in the area surrounding Griffith Park was only eight square miles.

P-22's unusual home became publicly known after he was caught on film. Soon, he was fitted with a collar to track his movements and became a local legend in the city. Per The Guardian, California's National Wildlife Federation director, Beth Pratt, dubbed P-22 the "Brad Pitt of mountain lions." P-22 was celebrated for finding a home in the most unlikely place, the urban concrete jungle of Los Angeles. CBS KCAL News reported in April 2021 that P-22 was immortalized as part of a public art mural in Watts, California, to support the National Wildlife Federation’s #SaveLACougars campaign.

According to The Associated Press, P-22 was euthanized by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in December 2022 after he suffered a skull fracture and fought chronic illnesses, including a skin infection and diseases of the kidneys and liver. Some of his physical injuries were reportedly consistent with a car accident. Although C-38 died, he left an enduring legacy, showcasing the urban pressures on wildlife. He also inspired one of the more endearing subplots on Animal Control.

'Animal Control's C-38 Was Inspired by This Real-Life Mountain Lion

The life of P-22 became the model for C-38 on Animal Control, a wild mountain lion residing in the Seattle area, for whom Frank Shaw cared deeply. The first season of Animal Control established Frank Shaw as a jaded, cynical former police detective who was fired from the Seattle Police Department after attempting to expose police corruption. Frank does not think very highly of people, but he harbors an affinity for animals, especially C-38. Earlier in the season, Frank risked his career to ensure that C-38 kept his freedom.

Frank identifies with C-38 and wishes he could run wild and free like the creature. As McHale told Collider's Tania Hussain in a May 2023 interview following the first season finale, "I think he [Frank] is a man who is torn, who wants to run. He wants to be a hunter-gatherer off in the woods, but I don’t think he himself knows why he hasn’t gone after it." The actor continued, "He hasn’t ... it was like, oh, do you want to be like that? Why don’t you actually leave? But he keeps staying." C-38 acts as Frank's spirit avatar, but in "Unicorns and Mountain Lions," C-38 passes away, mirroring the death of P-22 in real life.

C-38's Passing Showcases Another Side of Frank Shaw

Frank does not care much about people, but the death of C-38 causes him to become despondent. Through C-38, Animal Control showcases one of Frank's more likable and charming attributes as a character. Normally, Frank comes off as cynical and abrasive, especially regarding his new partner, Fred "Shred" Taylor (Michael Rowland). The passing of C-38 brings out a softer, more emotional side to Frank. The episode also depicts Frank's colleagues at the Northwest Precinct holding a memorial to honor C-38's life, a gesture meant to lift Frank's spirits.

The memorial in the first season finale highlights Frank's co-workers demonstrating a strong sense of camaraderie for their friend. The end of Episode 12 also features another classic moment where Frank begrudgingly acknowledges Shred as his partner for the first time. Frank might view himself as a loner and mountain lion, much like C-38, but he finally finds an unlikely partner and friend in Shred.

