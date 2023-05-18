The new FOX workplace comedy Animal Control wrapped up its freshman season earlier this month. The good news for fans of the new series is that the show has been renewed for a second season. The bad news is that there is currently an unresolved labor strike going on with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). So, depending on how long the strike continues, there might be an extended wait for the second season. Also, if new deals are not reached with the acting and directing guilds and the AMPTP, there could be additional delays.

In the meantime, let's take a look back at how Animal Control brought an end to its debut season. The series started a bit rough, but as it progressed, it established a strong cast of characters with great chemistry, and it became a solid comedy by the end of the season.

Shred Misses His Window With Emily

Over the course of the first season, ex-snowboarding athlete Fred “Shred” Taylor (Michael Rowland) has a budding relationship with Emily Price (Vella Lovell); the director at Seattle’s animal control precinct. Unfortunately for Shred, he is still in a relationship with his previous girlfriend, Camila (María Gabriela de Faría), when he joins the precinct and meets Emily. However, things become tumultuous due to Shred and Camila’s long-distance relationship, and Shred’s growing feelings with Emily, which are mutually shared. However, while Emily is also attracted to Shred, she does not attempt a relationship due to Shred’s relationship with Camila, along with the issue of Rick Doyle (Kevin Bigley), Emily’s predecessor at the precinct who sometimes visits the office to help out and offer his advice.

With Shred seemingly unavailable, Emily starts "vibing" with Rick, and despite Rick going a bit overly extravagant in his early attempts to court her, the season ends with the two of them agreeing to date each other. Realizing his growing feelings for Emily, Shred spends most of the season finale attempting to reach Camila to break things off with her to pursue a relationship with Emily, as that is the "honorable" thing to do. Unfortunately, Camila is constantly away from her phone. By the time he finally reaches her, Camila believes Shred is calling to propose to her, but instead, he breaks things off with her via a video call, with Camila’s whole family watching in the room. It's an awkward breakup, but Shred is left with no other choice since it looked like the clock was ticking to ask out Emily, and Frank (Joel McHale) had advised Shred not to waste money to fly overseas to break up with Camila in person. When Shred goes to finally find Emily, he sees Emily and Rick engaged in a very romantic kiss. Now, Shred has lost both his girlfriend and what appears to be a new relationship with Emily all in one fell swoop.

Frank and Shred Reach an Emotional Breakthrough

The season finale sees McHale’s normally cold and unattached Frank Shaw at his most emotionally vulnerable. Frank is melancholy through most of the finale following the loss of subject C-38, a wild mountain lion that Frank respects and risks his career to protect earlier in the season. Unfortunately, C-38 later passes away, and the precinct holds a memorial to honor the poor creature. While Frank is normally cynical and snarky as a result of his past as a cop who lost his career for attempting to expose corruption, he shows a great deal of vulnerability in this episode, as well as obvious sadness over the loss of C-38. Throughout most of the season, Frank has been fairly mean-spirited and derisive to his idealistic and optimistic new partner Shred. However, Shred's good nature manages to chip away at Frank's rather harsh exterior.

This leads to an amazing breakthrough in the finale's closing moments. With the party and memorial for C-38 still in full swing, Shred comes out of the bathroom after breaking things off with Camila, joining Frank at the bar. Recognizing what happened, Frank for once shows some compassion to Shred, finally acknowledging Shred as his partner for the first time in the series. While things are a bit rough for both Frank and Shred in this episode, they at least make progress in their relationship, and they appear to finally be on the road to becoming close friends. These are only baby steps, though, as Shred gets excited by Frank’s statement, and Frank then responds, "Tell anyone, and I’ll kill you."

Looking Ahead to Season 2 of 'Animal Control'

With the show receiving a second season pickup, it looks like Season 2 will primarily focus on what’s next in the brewing love triangle between Shred, Emily, and Rick. Rick is a nice guy who is loved by most of the officers in the precinct. However, despite showing remarkable positivity after a mink mauled him, Rick deliberately abandons a frightened Frank when he assists him on a call to contain another wild mink. This is seemingly payback for when Frank had run away from the earlier offscreen mink attack that causes Rick to lose one of his ears. It shows that Rick has a vengeful, perhaps more malevolent side, despite his outwardly kind and upbeat nature. While Emily appears to be starting a relationship with Rick now, it remains to be seen if the mutual feelings between her and Shred will eventually blossom into something.

In terms of Frank’s love life, it appears there might be a spark growing between him and fellow animal control officer Victoria Sands (Grace Palmer). While Victoria is fairly open about her casual sex life, and she doesn't appear to be looking for anything long-term, it looks like there might be some feelings being caught between her and Frank. The two have a friendly prank rivalry throughout the season, they bond throughout the course of protecting C-38, and Victoria shows remarkable care for Frank when he's reeling from C-38’s passing. Meanwhile, the married-with-children Ravi Patel (Amit Patel) learns that his vasectomy was "one out of a 1000" that didn’t take. So, he gets the news from his wife that she is pregnant again, so Ravi spends the memorial getting tanked, not quite ready for the news of having another kid. Ravi is the show's comedically suffering middle-aged father, so there will surely be more family antics and dad-themed humor ahead.

Based on the first season, there will likely be lots more animal-related hijinks. The series uses a solid mix of real-life animal performers and puppetry. However, what's good about the show is that it's fairly positive where the animal subplots are concerned. Frank, for example, has a greater affinity with animals than he does with people. Feeling betrayed by his days as a Seattle police officer and his estranged father, Frank prefers dealing with animals over humans. Most of the officers also show remarkable care for the animals they usually have to deal with as well. When there are "fights" with the animals, it’s usually highly exaggerated, over-the-top comedic situations, usually involving poor Ravi getting beat up by a kangaroo or stabbed by a crab with a knife. The situations usually end with the animals being contained or captured unharmed. Plus, it's always the humans getting hurt in these incidents, usually to great comedic effect.

The entire first season of Animal Control is streaming now on Hulu. The second season is expected to air on FOX at a date yet to be announced.