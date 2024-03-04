It's incredibly rare that a show is renewed for another season before its current season has even premiered, but Fox's comedy Animal Control has done just that. While Season 2 is set to premiere on March 6, 2024, the series has already been renewed for Season 3. Animal Control's first season was released in February 2023 and received relatively favorable reviews. Aside from being happy to see Joel McHale back on television, critics enjoyed Animal Control's ability to know exactly how to formulate a good sitcom without attempting to reinvent the wheel.

Animal Control follows the lives of the members of a Seattle Animal Control Center as they find that humans are more complicated than the animals they deal with on a daily basis. Leading the crew is Frank (Joel McHale), alongside Emily (Vella Lovell), Fred (Michael Rowland), Amit (Ravi Patel), and Victoria (Grace Palmer). A show that follows in the successful footsteps of other modern workplace comedies like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore, and Parks & Recreation, Animal Control brings this same premise of an assortment of different personalities brought together through their place of work. For a refresher on who's who in the Animal Control department, as well as a bit of what happened in Season 1, check out our cast and character guide below.

Joel McHale

Frank Shaw

Frank Shaw is an ex-cop who has a way with animals. While Frank didn't attend college, he is very well-read and intelligent, which he makes sure to remind his co-workers of on a daily basis. An opinionated and vocal member of the department, Frank is a bit of a curmudgeon and is a character we definitely love to hate. Even with his often poor attitude, Frank truly does care about the work he is doing. Season 1 allowed Frank to finally get rid of some of his tough exterior and connect with his co-worker, Shred.

Joel McHale is no stranger to the sitcom, having starred in all six seasons of the hit series Community, and will also star in the upcoming movie alongside original cast members Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, DannyPudi, GillianJacobs, and Jim Rash.

McHale has appeared in other comedies, including The Great Indoors, Will & Grace, The Bear, and Drunk History. His film credits include The Informant! alongside Matt Damon, the Seth MacFarlane comedy Ted, and the recent horror film It's A Wonderful Knife. In addition to his acting roles, McHale was the host of the Emmy Award-nominated TV recap show The Soup, which ran from 2004 to 2014 on E!

Vella Lovell

Emily Price

Emily Price is the optimistic director of the Animal Control clinic. Emily aspires to move to a better-paying job and is often trying to improve her circumstances; however, because she can be easy to take advantage of, Emily's co-workers don't want her to leave her current position. Emily is in a will they/won't they relationship with her co-worker, Shred, and time will tell if Season 2 allows this relationship to finally happen.

Vella Lovell recently co-starred in the Tina Fey and Robert Carlock-created comedy Mr. Mayor alongside Ted Danson. Lovell also appeared as Heather Davis in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and has been in the films Your Place or Mine with Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, The Christmas Chronicles with Kurt Russell, and The Big Sick with Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan.

Michael Rowland

Fred 'Shred' Taylor

It was a rough Season 1 finale for Shred, Frank's new partner at the Animal Control Center. Shred, a former professional snowboarder, broke up with his girlfriend to finally pursue a relationship with his co-worker, Emily. When the ending doesn't go as planned, at least Shred finally finds a human moment with Frank, who is typically snarky towards him.

Michael Rowland is a stand-up comedian who has performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Comedy Central. Animal Control is his first recurring acting role.

Ravi Patel

Amit Patel

Amit Patel is one of the Animal Control officers who works in Frank's precinct. While Amit is happily married with three children, Season 1 informs him that his vasectomy wasn't fully successful, and his wife is pregnant. A constant source of dad humor, Season 2 is sure to bring more family-related antics from Amit.

Ravi Patel has appeared in Wonder Woman 1984, American Housewife, Ghosts, Master of None, and Superstore. Patel and his sister, Geeta Vasant Patel, created the autobiographical documentary, Meet the Patels in 2014.

Grace Palmer

Victoria Sands

Animal control officer Victoria Sands originally hails from New Zealand and is Amit's partner. Victoria helps Amit come out of his shell, so he can do better at his job, and the two bond over her caring about his happiness. Frank has met his match in Victoria, as they both take their jobs seriously and even engage in a prank war in Season 1. Complicating their relationship are the sparks that appear to be growing between Victoria and Frank. While Victoria doesn't seem to be looking for anything serious, Season 2 is sure to have more love-y moments between the two.

Like her character, Victoria, Grace Palmer hails from New Zealand. She's appeared in many New Zealand films and television shows, including the soap opera Shortland Street. Recently, Palmer competed in The Masked Singer: New Zealand as the Possum.

Gerry Dee

Templeton Dudge

Templeton Dudge is the snarky Commissioner of the Seattle Animal Control offices. Because of Frank's precinct's less-than-perfect record, he has no issue taunting the group daily. The Commissioner meets his match in Frank, who has no problem giving Templeton's bad attitude right back to him, not allowing him to hate his hard-working team.

Canadian actor Gerry Dee starred in eight seasons of the Canadian Broadcast Company's comedy, Mr. D, where he plays a teacher attempting to balance his work life with his "not-so-cool lifestyle." Dee is a stand-up comedian who placed third in the fifth season of Last Comic Standing. In addition to hosting Family Feud Canada, Dee has also appeared in the shows Skins, Just For Laughs, and The Moodys.