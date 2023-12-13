The Big Picture Ken Jeong is set to guest star in the upcoming season of Animal Control which stars his fellow community actor, Joel McHale.

Fans eagerly anticipate the Community movie, which will also see the hilarious duo share the screen once more.

This is not the first mini Community reunion on TV, as Alison Brie and Danny Pudi recently starred in a movie together while McHale and Pudi previously guest-starred on Jeong's sitcom Dr. Ken.

It might not be the Community reunion fans have been imagining, but Joel McHale and Ken Jeong are about to share the screen again. Deadline is reporting that Jeong has been cast in a guest role for the upcoming Season 2 of McHale’s workplace comedy Animal Control. The series follows a precinct of animal control workers whose work is often complicated in hilarious ways by their crazy co-workers and the even crazier people seeking their help with wild animals.

McHale stars as the jaded and disillusioned senior officer of a Seattle animal control precinct. Jeong will be playing “a well-respected, moderately unhinged dog whisperer.” As every fan of Community can attest to, McHale playing jaded alongside Jeong as “moderately unhinged” is a recipe for comedy gold. Thankfully, beyond Animal Control, fans will get more of the dynamic duo with the Community movie finally on its way, after years of pleading for it. However, as McHale has said, the trouble is getting the schedule of all the stars to line up. With one of those stars being the highly in-demand Donald Glover, it is understandable why the wait has taken so long.

The reunion film was set to begin filming last summer but was pushed back when the WGA and SAG-AFTRA both went on strike to get fair compensation from studios for their work. Ever since Community was canceled for the first time, fans have been asking for a movie using the battle cry of ‘Six Seasons and a Movie.” The cast and creator behind the show have even talked about how much they want to do the movie. But all the hoping and teasing ended when it was finally announced at Peacock and fans all over the world rejoiced.

'Animal Control' Is Not the First 'Community' Reunion on TV

This is not the first time two former stars of Community will be treating fans with a small reunion. Alison Brie and Danny Pudi recently starred in the movie Somebody I Used To Know. Additionally, McHale and Pudi has previously guest starred on Jeong’s sitcom Dr. Ken. All fans want is to see the stars of their favorite show together again, especially after Animal Control included a cheeky easter egg in reference to Jeong in a Season 1 episode. Seeing McHale and Jeong reunited on Animal Control will just have to scratch that itch for a little longer until the movie finally comes.

Animal Control also stars Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, Grace Palmer, Alvina August, Kelli Ogmundson, and Gerry Dee. The series is executive produced by Rob Fisher, Bob Greenberg, Dan Sterling, Tad Quill, Jake Fuller, and McHale.

Season 2 of Animal Control will premiere on March 6 only on FOX. The air date of the episode reuniting McHale and Jeong has yet to be announced, but stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Animal Control A group of animal control workers begin to see their lives complicated by humans and not so much by animals. Creator Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling Cast Joel McHale , Grace Palmer , Vella Lovell , Ravi Patel Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 2

