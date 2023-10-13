Produced by Roughhouse Productions, Animal Control's first season debuted on Fox on February 23, 2023, and, almost immediately, obtained quite the fan following. Praised by critics for its playful brand of comedy and stellar ensemble cast, Animal Control quickly became a favorite of many, with the Emmy-nominated Joel McHale proving he is much more than simply his triumphs on Community. Likened to shows like Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the series became one of the most popular new sitcoms during its 12-episode first season run, with the subsequent announcement of a second season coming as little surprise. So, with that announcement and the Season 1 finale firmly in the rearview mirror, all eyes are on what's next for the Northwest Seattle Animal Control precinct. Here is everything we know about Animal Control Season 2 so far.

When Will 'Animal Control' Season 2 Be Released?

Although not confirmed, it is likely that production on Animal Control Season 2 was halted by the recent WGA strike and SAG-AFTRA strike. However, after 148 days, a deal was finally struck that saw the beginning of the end of the WGA strike, although there is no official end in sight for the Actors' Strike as yet. As far as a release date is concerned, because of the aforementioned strikes, it is unlikely we will see Animal Control return to our screens before 2024, with rumors suggesting a return may come late in 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'Animal Control' Season 2?

We might not know when it's coming out, but we do know where! Just like Season 1, Animal Control's second season will be available to watch on Fox. For those without a cable connection who would prefer to stream, the show will be made available to watch on Hulu after it premieres. For fans who want to catch up with Frank Shaw and the gang in time for the new season, Season 1 of Animal Control is currently streaming on Hulu, with an ad-supported subscription package available at just $7.99 per month.

Is There a Trailer for 'Animal Control' Season 2?

Unsurprisingly, there is no trailer released yet for Animal Control Season 2. Make sure to sign up and stay tuned to Collider to find out when one drops, as well as any other updates on the upcoming second season. In the meantime, you can check out a behind-the-scenes featurette from Animal Control Season 1 in the player above.

How Many Episodes Will 'Animal Control' Season 2 Have?

Although rumor suggests there may be 12 episodes in Season 2, as there were in Season 1, the effect of the strikes cannot be underplayed. Just as it is with many other shows, Animal Control may also have to cut down their episode count for the second season. We'll just have to wait and see.

Who's In the Cast of 'Animal Control' Season 2?

Thankfully, it is expected that the entire main cast of Animal Control will be returning for Season 2. This includes executive producer Joel McHale (Community), whose portrayal of bad-mannered Senior Animal Control Officer Frank Shaw captured the imagination of audiences. In an interview with Collider, McHale spoke openly about his character, describing him as "a man who is torn, who wants to run. He wants to be a hunter-gatherer off in the woods, but I don’t think he himself knows why he hasn’t gone after it." Joining McHale in Season 2 will be co-stars Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as director Emily Price, stand-up comic Michael Rowland as Frank's new partner and the ever-insulted Fred "Shred" Taylor, Ravi V. Patel (Meet the Patels) as officer Amit Patel, and Grace Palmer (Shortland Street) as Amit's partner Victoria Sands. Each of these characters brings their own unique set of qualities to the table, and Animal Control thrives thanks to its diverse set of characters and actors who clearly have bags of chemistry, with Vella Lovell admitting in an interview with Collider that "when we’re making it, we think we’re having a lot of fun and this is fun for us and we’re vibing".

Alongside the main cast is a strong supporting unit likely to return for Season 2 that includes the likes of Gerry Dee (Mr. D) as Commissioner Dudge, Kelli Ogmundson (Cavendish) as Dolores, Alvina August (The Boys) as Dr. Summers, Amy Goodmurphy (Siren) as AM Dispatch, and Kevin Bigley (Stretch) as Rick Doyle. Animal Control Season 1 was also able to bring in some high-profile guest appearances, including the likes of Shred’s long-distance girlfriend Camilla (María Gabriela de Faría) and Amit’s wife (Kalyn Miles) to name just two. Fingers are certainly crossed that some of these faces will return, perhaps joined by some newer eye-catching names as well.

What's the Plot of 'Animal Control' Season 2 About?

Despite there not being an official synopsis for Season 2, Season 1's finale left many wondering exactly what will happen next, leaving some questions primed and ready to be answered in Season 2. For example, the finale saw Shred lose both his girlfriend and any chance he thought he may have had with Emily in one fell swoop, leaving him to pick up the pieces of his broken attempts at admitting his love for the precinct's director. For Emily however, a budding romance has started to bloom between herself and Rick. Despite all seeming lost, Shred's relationship with the ever-distant Frank looks to finally find its breakthrough, with the development of their relationship certainly one of the most highly-anticipated stories heading into Season 2. For a show that often finds its plot contained within one episode, the success of Season 1 may encourage the writers to venture into adventurous season-spanning narratives that could see all sorts of mayhem and drama hit the Northwest Seattle Animal Control crew.

Who Are the Creators of 'Animal Control'?

It is fair to assume that many who worked on Animal Control Season 1 will also return for Season 2. These names include the likes of directors Robert Cohen (Somebody Somewhere), Jay Chandrasekhar (Super Troopers), and Chris Koch (Scrubs), and producers Jen Jackson (Our Cartoon President), Clark Mathis (Rocky Balboa), and Matthew Chipera (The Baby-Sitters Club). The show's creators and head writers Bob Fisher (Overboard), Rob Greenberg (The Moodys), and Dan Sterling (Girls) will definitely be returning in some capacity, alongside executive producers Jake Fuller (Emily in Paris), Tony Hernandez (Younger), and Joel McHale.