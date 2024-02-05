The Big Picture Animal Control has unveiled a new campaign banner preparing fans for Season 2.

Joel McHale had previously expressed excitement about his role in Animal Control, particularly mentoring new recruit "Shred" and exploring his character's personal issues.

Sitcom veterans Ken Jeong and Sarah Chalke join the show as guest stars in the second season.

FOX's Animal Control was a hit with viewers when it debuted last year. The TV show follows a team of dysfunctional humans working in an animal control center as they discover that their lives are more complicated by each other than they are by the animals they're looking after. Collider is thrilled to be partnering with FOX to bring our readers an exclusive first-look at the new campaign art to promote the second season, which is due to be released on March 6th. The new banner shows McHale and the cast ready for their return next month.

Joel McHale leads the series as Frank Shaw, a former police officer in Seattle who ends up dispatched to the Animal Control department. Vella Lovell, Michael Rowland, and Ravi Patel also serve in the Northwest Seattle Division, ensuring the safety of animals by removing them from potentially hazardous situations. In his new role, Shaw is tasked with mentoring Fred a.k.a. "Shred" (played by Rowland), a new and overly enthusiastic recruit eager to be part of the team.

The dynamic between Shaw and Fred is tense initially, as Shaw, set in his ways and routines, is reluctant to accommodate his inexperienced partner. Joining the second season as guest stars are sitcom veterans Ken Jeong, who starred in Community alongside McHale, and Sarah Chalke, probably best known for her run as Elliot Reid in Scrubs.

Joel McHale Loves Working on 'Animal Control'

Last year, McHale spoke with Collider and revealed his excitement at taking on the role, and in particular, taking on a more senior role as Shred's mentor. "The way that it kind of started was me being pretty cantankerous, and that obviously melted. And so now I feel protective of him," McHale stated, before adding,

I think Frank knows he’s a good guy, even though it can obviously come off as being so innocent to the point of, what is wrong with you? I think Shred, this is my guess because I haven’t seen anything new — I think Frank will explore and will start working out the sh*t he has with his dad, with Shred, because Shred had a really good relationship with his dad. And so I think they will work together on that."

The entire first season of Animal Control is streaming now on Hulu. The second season will drop on March 6th on Fox. Until then, check out the new art below:

Image via Fox

Animal Control A group of animal control workers begin to see their lives complicated by humans and not so much by animals. Creator Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling Cast Joel McHale , Grace Palmer , Vella Lovell , Ravi Patel Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 2

