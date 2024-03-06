The Big Picture Animal Control Season 2 returns as a more mature, deftly established series that elevates its humor with more slapstick comedy, setting it apart from other sitcoms.

Led by Joel McHale, the cast brings a delightful charm and depth to the show through their enthusiastic chemistry.

Through the visual gags, unique humor, and strong character development that expands the characters, Animal Control continues to be a laugh-out-loud watch.

In the aftermath of last year’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which found the television landscape filling schedules with unscripted programming, the primetime calendar is finally bouncing back to its former glory. Among the number of returning shows poised to make a strong comeback is the wildly uproarious Animal Control starring Joel McHale. Following its series premiere last winter on Fox, the refreshingly irreverent sitcom became one of the quirkiest new shows on network television and streaming. But as the series moves to Wednesday nights and shares a space with ABC’s Abbott Elementary, the second helping of the McHale-led comedy brims with confidence while showcasing growth through its punchy storytelling and strong writing.

The workplace comedy by co-creators Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers), Rob Greenberg (The Moodys), and Dan Sterling (The Last Man on Earth) continues its story of local animal control workers reporting from the Northwest Seattle Division whose lives are more complicated by their colleagues than the animals they look after. On the heels of its freshman outing, Animal Control Season 2 is firing on all cylinders in its return. As it finds its footing among its network peers, the series elevates its kooky comedy with even more slapstick humor this season, alongside sharp writing and energetic performances.

Mating Season Is in Full Swing on 'Animal Control' Season 2

Picking up from the events of its finale last June, which found Emily (Vella Lovell) moving on from her feelings for Shred (Michael Rowland), the optimistic director of the animal control clinic is now in a happy, committed relationship with the A.C.’s previous head, Rick (Kevin Bigley). Since her blossoming romance is dampening Shred’s usually wholesome and happy spirit, his partner Frank (McHale) decides to cheer him up with a special “Shred’s Day” adventure. While on their day out, Frank stresses how Shred ought to believe in love — that is, until he comes face to face with Yazmin (Sarah Chalke), a woman who ghosted him at a Seahawks game. The situation forces Frank to confront his feelings as Yazmin works her way back into his orbit, but it also gives the precinct curmudgeon a lot to think about.

In terms of the other A.C. officers, Victoria (Grace Palmer) is discovered to have been in a green card marriage, and her “husband” now wants a divorce. As she attempts to convince him to stay married, her partner Patel (Ravi Patel) is working hard to plan a babymoon for his pregnant wife amid the surrounding chaos. Meanwhile, audiences will grow acquainted with Emily’s new assistant Bettany (Krystal Smith), who will do just about anything for her — and in true comedic fashion, we mean anything. Bettany's tough and sometimes frightening energy brings a new comic style to the precinct's typical hijinks. She's also the perfect person to compliment Emily’s anxiety when the director learns her team of Animal Control officers are not considered “essential workers.”

'Animal Control' Season 2 Thrives in Absurd, Slapstick Humor

One of the best parts of Animal Control Season 2 is just how much more varied its humor is this time around. We know the show is a feel-good comedy with clever wit and plenty of heart, but the sophomore season is genuinely elevated through another layer of slapstick humor. The show’s signature comedy is evident through chucklesome exchanges and one-liners, but it also has a refreshing energy not often seen in other sitcoms. In the Season 2 premiere, the team heads to a bowling alley after raccoons sneak in through the air ducts and wreak havoc on the lanes. To make matters worse, the trash pandas have gotten into the booze and are drunk AF. This ups the ante in terms of humor, especially given Animal Control's usage of lifelike animatronics and graphics, which offer more avenues of frivolity to explore while respecting all creatures, great and small.

Held together by a magnetic cast that is extremely strong with well-rounded depth, the show’s reliance on physical gags and exaggerated, absurd situations brings a good old-fashioned funniness to the small screen. It also proves Animal Control is taking a smart approach to pushing the envelope with its brand of humor. The zany humor of nonsensical moments, like Patel getting sucker-punched by a raccoon or a sloth undoing Frank's harness while rock climbing, only amplifies the comedy. But the series also makes a point to balance these scenes with vivid writing that advances the emotional complexity of its characters.

Joel McHale Leads a Dynamic Cast in 'Animal Control' Season 2

Animal Control is a brilliant ensemble sitcom, and its best comedy comes from interactions between its endearing, affable cast, who have natural chemistry. There is something unpretentious and sincere about not only the characters but also the actors behind them who bring these funny, heartfelt stories to life. At one end, there's the prickly relationship between Frank (McHale) and the wholesome Shred (Rowland), while the mellow dynamic between free-spirited Victoria (Palmer) and the highly overthinking Patel (Patel) serves as a distinct contrast. Add into the mix Emily (Lovell) as a good-natured, by-the-book employee who wants to improve her career despite the chagrin of rival Commissioner Templeton Dudge (Gerry Dee), and the show has crafted the best combination for a sweet, comical triumph.

Thanks to plenty of episodes looking to showcase more of this depth, Season 2 is proving to be inventive and genuinely funny, exuding a steady, captivating charm to deftly establish a mix of comedy, story, and detailed character development. McHale, who leads the way among the cast, persists in proving why he’s such a favorite on network television. As the head honcho of Animal Control, he manages to expand and deepen Frank Shaw. That said, with his character undergoing plenty of growth this season, and guest stars that keep him on his feet — like Sarah Chalke, as well as McHale's former Community co-star Ken Jeong — it will be interesting to see what really lies beneath Frank's thorny exterior.

Animal Control is fundamentally sincere and laugh-out-loud funny without descending too far into sappiness. The work that the series spotlights can be messy and physically demanding, but, in blending that with varied character dynamics, the show comes into its own. Opening the second season with a wildly hilarious bang, Animal Control combines heart and wit to strike comedy gold, further cementing its status as a primetime sitcom worth tuning in for.

Animal Control airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Fox and is available to stream the next day on Hulu in the U.S.

