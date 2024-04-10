The Big Picture Ken Jeong brings humor and chaos as elite trainer Roman Park on Animal Control, clashing with Joel McHale's Frank Shaw.

Season 2 of Animal Control garners high praise for combining heart and wit to create comedy gold, worth tuning in for.

Jeong's episode debuts tonight on Fox, with new episodes airing every Wednesday and streaming on Hulu after.

Fox viewers are getting a double dose of Ken Jeong tonight. Following an episode of The Masked Singer, the Community star will reunite with his old Greendale Community College colleague Joel McHale for a new episode of Animal Control, appearing as elite animal trainer Roman Park. Equal parts skilled, charming, and utterly unhinged, he is brought in to help with the dogs' ceaseless barking at the precinct, only to upend the office pecking order and feud with McHale's Frank Shaw for the role of Alpha. Collider is excited to share an exclusive sneak peek at Jeong's entrance and the confusion he brings with his strange tactics.

Before his arrival, Roman is hyped up by Emily (Vella Lovell) as a highly sought-after trainer with plenty of fans and "steamy" discourse surrounding him online. He immediately makes an impression, pulling up in his branded truck in sunglasses, a scarf, a flashy belt buckle with a large R, and a smug grin that says "I'm all that." However, nobody at the precinct understands why the internet has the hots for Roman and his method of closing his eyes and rubbing his fingers together while listening to the dogs bark leaves everyone baffled. He remarks that his observations mimic what the canines are doing to the rest of the precinct, barring Chester, who's fixated on licking himself. His mannerisms and demeanor are sure to grate on Frank, who seems fed up with Roman's act from the moment they meet.

Jeong brings to the table a strong comedic resume on both the big and small screen, from his turn as the chaotic Mr. Chow in The Hangover films to his recurring role as the manic Ben Chang in Community. More recently, he was seen in the second season of Christopher Miller and Phil Lord's The Afterparty and co-starred with Charlie Day in the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star's directorial debut, Fool's Paradise. Animal Control won't be Jeong's last tangle with McHale either, as they're both set to reprise their roles in Dan Harmon and Andrew Guest's Community movie alongside the rest of the main cast - minus Chevy Chase.

'Animal Control' Season 2 Keeps Audiences Howling With Laughter

Close

Season 2 of Animal Control has kept the laughs rolling from its successful first run on Fox. Collider's Tania Hussain had high praise for the new episodes in her 8/10 review, saying "Opening the second season with a wildly hilarious bang, Animal Control combines heart and wit to strike comedy gold, further cementing its status as a primetime sitcom worth tuning in for." The series tracks the day-to-day operations of animal control workers in the Northwest Seattle Division with Frank, an ex-cop, being the focus as he begrudgingly adapts to his new role of removing animals in the wrong place at the wrong time while also mentoring the eager recruit Fred a.k.a. "Shred" (Michael Rowland). Ravi Patel and Grace Palmer also star in the show created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling.

Hussain also had high praise for the guest cast for Season 2, which included Jeong alongside another sitcom veteran, Sarah Chalke. The former makes his Animal Control debut tonight at 9/8c on Fox. New episodes air every Wednesday and stream afterward on Hulu. Check out our exclusive sneak peek below.

Animal Control A group of animal control workers begin to see their lives complicated by humans and not so much by animals. Creator Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling Cast Joel McHale , Grace Palmer , Vella Lovell , Ravi Patel Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 2

Watch on Hulu