Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the most recent episode of 'Animal Control.'The hit FOX television sitcom, Animal Control, is now settling comfortably into its third season, and it’s time to spotlight one of the show's best characters. Since the first season, Officer Amit Patel (Ravi Patel) of Seattle's Animal Control Northwest Precinct has stood out as a standout character in the series. Amit, an enjoyable character since the beginning, has quietly grown into one of the show's best. Let's explore why it's time to give Amit Patel his due as one of television's most likable and relatable underdogs.

Ravi Patel Plays a Tremendously Relatable Underdog on 'Animal Control'

Image via Fox

Ravi Patel is absolutely fantastic in his role as Amit, and his performance and delivery are always on point. Amit often plays the butt of the joke in the show's various gags, and it's not unusual for him to get beaten up or mauled during animal-related incidents. The key to Patel's performance lies in his tremendous charisma, comedic timing, and extreme relatability. Patel exceptionally channels Amit's nervous energy and anxieties. Among the main cast, Amit stands out as the only officer in the Northwest Precinct who is married with children, so he often deals with the doldrums of middle-aged life. Amit is a caring parent and husband, but he suffers from the stress of his kids' disrespect and couples therapy with his wife, Maya (Kalyn Miles). The show's tendency to put Amit through hell imbues the character with a strong relatability.

Amit appears to harbor delusions of grandeur, as he constantly devises new side hustles. Despite his flaws and mistakes, he is the living embodiment of the American dream. Amit exhibits a strong underdog factor, and despite his frequent buffoonery on the job, the character inspires a desire to finally see him succeed. In the most recent episode, "Hot Dogs and Losers," Amit takes over bar duties for the precinct's trivia night game. Amit was not about to leave since his wife approved the time off for the night. In a humorous turn of events, it turns out that Amit is great at tending bar, revealing another layer to the character.

The Growing Bond Between Shred and Amit Is a Season 3 Delight