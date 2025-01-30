Frank Shaw (Joel McHale) and the rest of the Animal Control team are taking a break this week to have a little fun and get a bit competitive with some trivia. Season 3 has already put the group through the comedic wringer between a doggy jailbreak, venomous snake bites, and an overly competitive fundraiser, and now, they're getting a chance to take it easy and enjoy themselves, though that won't last long. Collider can share an exclusive sneak peek from Episode 5, titled "Hot Dogs and Lobsters," teasing a very heated trivia night for the Seattle-based officers as Frank and Emily (Vella Lovell) join forces to destroy the competition, namely Shred (Michael Rowland) and his girlfriend Isabelle (Chelsea Frei).

The video opens just as Animal Control Trivia Night is about to begin. As the rules are laid out, the fireworks go off early when Shred tries to "get in Frank's head" by incorrectly pointing out that five rounds of nine questions each equals 48 total questions. Everyone quickly has to lock in, however, as they're told to write down all the U.S. presidents with the first name James. Immediately, it's clear that they are not very good at this as Victoria (Grace Palmer) is convinced by her sister that she's mixing up James Garfield with a guy she used to get high and watch Garfield with, while Shred and Isabelle try to use the presidents on dollar bills as a cheat sheet. Frank and Emily aren't faring much better, nearly blurting out one of their guesses to everyone else before invoking 127 Hours actor James Franco as a cover-up.

While the team's trivia battle takes center stage, Animal Control is also welcoming a special guest for the occasion. Eve Palmer, Grace Palmer's real-life sister who co-starred with her in the dark comedy series Good Grief, will play Victoria's sister Melinda on a visit from New Zealand. Judging from the clip, there will be plenty of laughter and reminiscing between the two as they catch up. Conspicuously absent from the clip is Patel (Ravi Patel), though he has his own pursuits. He's finally receiving attention from everyone when he steps in briefly as a bartender.

What Other Surprises Does 'Animal Control' Season 3 Have in Store?

Four episodes into Season 3, Animal Control is still making its case as one of the best under-the-radar comedies on television. Collider's Tania Hussain gave the latest outing an 8/10, hailing it as the series' best outing yet and saying, "Animal Control continues to prove it’s one of the most consistently hilarious shows across network television, and it's already off to a strong start in the new year." There's still much more chaotic fun to be had too with more guest stars on the way. In addition to Palmer's sister, the actors making brief appearances this time around include a mix of new and familiar faces including Thomas Lennon, Josh Segarra, Lucy Punch, and Rob Gronkowski, among others. Perhaps the biggest returning name will be McHale's Community co-star Ken Jeong, who will reprise his role as eccentric dog trainer Roman Park.

Animal Control Season 3, Episode 5 airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. All episodes can also be streamed afterward on Hulu. Check out the sneak peek in the player above.