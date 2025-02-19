There's an escapee on the loose and Frank (Joel McHale) and Shred (Michael Rowland) are in a race against time to catch it in the upcoming episode of Animal Control Season 3. The pair have already dealt with some difficult animals in this run of episodes, including a venomous snake that sunk its teeth into Frank's neck, but Episode 7, titled "Penguins and Ducks," will see them finally meet their match in the form of a very troublesome flightless bird. Collider can share an exclusive sneak peek teasing their hunt spanning over 100 days of searching for the slippery penguin. Things finally come to a head when they corner the black and white avian in a church full of nuns who prove to be the perfect cover.

In the footage, Frank remarks that it has been "100 days, 6 hours, and approximately 45 minutes" since the penguin named Oreo slipped out of captivity. Shred can't help but give the little guy credit for surviving in the big city longer than he could, but they're ready to put an end to the bird's freedom at long last. Unfortunately, the sound of a snapping branch alerts their quarry before they can get their nets around it, sending it waddling into the nearby house of God. Seattle's finest animal control officers awkwardly shuffle through the pews full of nuns in the middle of mass to find the penguin until Frank spots it heading for the altar. For a moment, it looks like the creature may get another chance at life on the outside as Shred is plagued by memories of the last time he desecrated holy ground before Frank finally nets the bird to a chorus of Hallelujahs and later gasps when he exclaims catching it felt "better than sex."

Catching the penguin is of the utmost importance for Frank and Shred not just because it's taken so long, but also because Emily's (Vella Lovell) job may be on the line. The Northwest precinct's dedicated director is under heavy fire from the head of Animal Control despite her best efforts to keep everything running smoothly. Resolving the long-unsolved case of Oreo might be just what she needs to get the higher-ups off her back, even if Frank and Shred nearly bungled the capture. While that chase unfolds, Amit (Ravi V. Patel) and Victoria (Grace Palmer) team up for a trip north to bring a dog across the border into Canada.

'Animal Control' Season 3 Continues Going Strong for Fox

Firmly entrenched as part of Fox's Thursday night comedy lineup alongside the freshman series Going Dutch — starring McHale's Community co-star Danny Pudi — Animal Control is continuing to draw in viewers for the network, kicking the season off last month with 1.3 million tuning in. Collider's Tania Hussain also hailed this most recent run as the show's best yet in her 8/10 review, saying "Thanks to clever writing, a strong ensemble cast, and fresh laughs that deepen emotional layers, the show is a genuine joy to watch, with Season 3 cementing it as a standout series not to be missed." After Thursday's episode, there are still three episodes left to provide more animal hijinks and welcome more guests, including the returning Ken Jeong who has yet to reappear as animal whisperer Roman Park despite what McHale has previously confirmed.

Animal Control Season 3, Episode 7 airs tonight on Fox. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.