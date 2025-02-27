Just like they're back in school, the Animal Control crew is gearing up for picture day. Collider can exclusively share a new Season 3 sneak peek from the upcoming eighth episode, titled "Party Animals," which sees Frank (Joel McHale) and the rest of the Seattle officers gather around to snap new photos for their IDs. However, nobody but Emily (Vella Lovell) even bothered to try to take a normal photo without any funny outfits, bad mustaches, or pictures of a Skarsgård brother. After last week had Frank and Shred (Michael Rowland) tangle with a slippery penguin, this marks the beginning of a less business-focused episode airing tonight on Fox.

In the footage, Emily is behind the camera, dealing with everyone's antics as she tries to coax them into getting professional work photos taken. It starts with Victoria (Grace Palmer), who has to wear her shades for the shot because the flash makes her nauseous. Frank is resistant to the idea of getting a new photo that will highlight his age, so Amit (Ravi V. Patel) volunteers to go next, doing a pose and trying to mug for the camera but failing to get set in time. From there, Shred sports some new facial hair, Emily can't get anybody to take her photo, and Amit tries to cut back in line in a new suit for his real-estate side hustle. Once everyone in the office is covered, Frank finally relents and tries once more to hide how old he is by holding up a photo of Succession Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård in place of his face, which an exhausted Emily just accepts.

What Is Happening This Week on 'Animal Control' Season 3?

In addition to the office hijinks, Episode 8 welcomes back two guest stars to Animal Control to party. Into the Woods and Bad Teacher star Lucy Punch returns as billionaire philanthropist Fiona Holcomb, sparking retaliation from both Frank and Victoria when she decides to break up with them. Hurt by her decision, the two decide to throw a wild rager to trash her million-dollar mansion. Meanwhile, Patel is more interested in a quiet night in than a hell-raising party, though his plans with Shred and Parker don't go off without a hitch. Abbott Elementary's Josh Segarra, who also joined the Animal Control family this season, once again looks to bring the laughs after making a strong first impression in Episode 4. According to Palmer, in an interview with Collider's Tania Hussein last year, the multi-talented actor could have a long run on the series thanks to his involvement with Amit and Shred, as she revealed: "Josh will be around for a while… he’s so good."

Segarra's recurring role comes as he's preparing for a return to theaters in the Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd A24 comedy-horror Friendship. He and Punch are just two of several hilarious guest stars the latest season has offered, with more talent still to come, including the return of Ken Jeong as animal whisperer Roman Park. For now, Animal Control Season 3, Episode 8 premieres tonight on Fox. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.