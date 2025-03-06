Roman Park is back. After plenty of teasing from Joel McHale, his old Community pal Ken Jeong returns to Animal Control tonight with the Season 3 episode, "Retrievers and Fruit Bats." Ahead of the premiere, Collider is excited to share an exclusive sneak peek at the moment McHale's grizzled Seattle precinct officer Frank Shaw and Jeong's fraudster dog whisperer Roman come face to face once more and reignite their grudge from Season 2. Only Frank doesn't come to Roman's home to start trouble — he and Victoria (Grace Palmer) need help, and they're begrudgingly forced to turn to the agent of chaos for a huge favor that nearly kills the senior officer.

In the short clip, Frank and Victoria walk up to the luxurious home of Roman, who opens the door to greet them with his many dogs accompanying him. He's eager to gloat about seeing the two officers once again at his doorstep, but Victoria wastes no time putting him in his place by blowing off his request that she take her shoes off in the house. When he turns back to see Frank, his look flips to disgust. He begrudgingly lets his nemesis inside, though not without barking orders at him and spamming his obedience clicker like Frank's a bad dog in need of discipline. It's enough to set the stage for the laughs to come as these two bitter enemies are thrust back together for an important cause.

While the relationship between Frank and Roman may be icy, the bond between McHale and Jeong is anything but. Beginning in 2009, the two spent six seasons together on Community as sardonic ex-lawyer Jeff Winger and unhinged former Spanish teacher Ben Chang, a chaotic dynamic that's spiritually recreated between Frank and Roman. They've only continued to cross paths since then, with McHale playing a guest star on Jeong's own sitcom, Dr. Ken, and a recurring guest panelist on The Masked Singer, which Jeong has been a fixture of since 2019. They're also potentially heading back to Greendale Community College, though the final part of that "six seasons and a movie" motto has taken oh so long to come together. Palmer told Collider's Tania Hussein earlier this year that the two of them were pure "insanity" on set together as constant sources of laughter, while McHale reflected on his long-standing relationship with Animal Control's big guest that extends far beyond the set:

“He's one of my favorite people. We’ll call each other and talk for 90 minutes, and then my wife [Sarah] will go, ‘You’re talking to your boyfriend?’ And then I’m like, ‘Yes,’ and then we'll talk for another 90 minutes. Then I realize, I haven’t spent any time with my children. So, it’s great that, hopefully, he’ll continue to come back to the show, and they’ll expand his role and meet his $1.4 million episodic rate.”

What Else Is Happening in the Latest Episode of 'Animal Control' Season 3?

The reasoning for Frank and Victoria's visit to Roman is that Emily (Vella Lovell) is launching a new outdoor kennel initiative, which sounds like the exact thing the "dog whisperer" would be interested in and willing to support. In the meantime, Shred (Michael Rowland) and Amit (Ravi Patel) appear to be hatching a new scheme. Shred poses as a married couple with his girlfriend, Isabelle (Chelsea Frei), during the open house for the two officers' flipped home. Only one episode remains in Season 3 after tonight's antics with the Animal Control team in Roman, and the penultimate installment is looking to begin sending what's been hailed as the show's best season yet out with a bang.

Animal Control Season 3 welcomes Roman Park back for another Community reunion tonight at 9 p.m. on Fox. Check out the exclusive sneak peek in the player above.