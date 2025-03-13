After welcoming back Ken Jeong and his chaotic dog whisperer Roman Park last week, Animal Control is closing out its third season with another returning guest. Collider can share an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's season finale, which reintroduces Frank Shaw's (Joel McHale) police officer brother Patrick, played by Reno 911! Emmy nominee Thomas Lennon, during a time of crisis. In the episode, titled "Strays and Lovebirds," Frank grows concerned upon realizing that his father hasn't reached out to him in far too long. Those fears escalate when Patrick shares some similarly worrying sentiments, resulting in the two committing some ultimately unnecessary property damage in the search for their father.

The footage opens with Frank and Shred (Michael Rowland) standing in front of the Shaw household where the jaded animal control officer grew up, much to Shred's delight. Suddenly, a panicked Patrick interrupts their discussion, exclaiming that his and Frank's dad is dead because he didn't respond angrily when texted an article about immigrants. Frank understands how dire that indication is, and he works with his brother to bust down the door. Through the power of their synchronized donkey kick, they're able to get inside... right after Shred found a spare key in the planter outside. They couldn't care less though, as they rush to find their dad, whose fate remains unknown and whose presence, or lack thereof, will tie into the emotional heart of the episode.

Lennon has become a regular guest on Animal Control, first appearing in the Season 2 episode "Tortoises and Labradors" before popping back up in the two-part season finale to get involved with Frank's investigation into an illegal animal ring. He brings a resume largely defined by his comedic antics as Lt. Jim Dangle, which span 124 episodes and three made-for-television movies that he co-wrote. Also known for his writing credits on Night at the Museum and The Pacifier as well as roles in Santa Clarita Diet and 17 Again, he's the latest visitor to the Seattle precinct amid a stacked Season 3 that welcomed a bigger roster than ever of new and returning recurring guests, including Lucy Punch, Josh Segarra, Eve Palmer, Rob Gronkowski, and Krystal Smith.

Will 'Animal Control' Get a Fourth Season?

While McHale and Lennon search for answers regarding their characters' father's fate, the rest of the Animal Control team, including Emily (Vella Lovell), Amit (Ravi V. Patel), and Victoria (Grace Palmer) are preparing for the new kennel's groundbreaking ceremony. When the day arrives, however, they realize they have no dogs to put up for adoption. The oversight sends them scrambling across the city to fill the kennel in time, which sounds like a recipe for more animal-related chaos. This may be the final shift for the Seattle officers as Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling's workplace comedy has yet to receive a Season 4 renewal, a much different outcome compared to the early Season 3 pick-up. If Frank Shaw is about to turn in his badge, it's been a strong finish in the eyes of critics. In her 8/10 review of Season 3, Collider's Tania Hussain praised the show's continued ascent as a must-watch sitcom, saying, "Thanks to clever writing, a strong ensemble cast, and fresh laughs that deepen emotional layers, the show is a genuine joy to watch, with Season 3 cementing it as a standout series not to be missed.

Animal Control Season 3 wraps up tonight on Fox at 9 p.m. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.