Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Animal Control

Move over Shred and Emily because another true romantic pairing has been quietly building in the background, dating back to the first season of Animal Control. We’re talking about Frank Shaw (Joel McHale) and Victoria Sands (Grace Palmer). The characters may not see it yet, but their interplay together is electric, and romance is undoubtedly destined to bloom between the two characters. It's time to unpack why Frank and Victoria are Animal Control's true endgame pairing, even if they don’t know it yet.

Frank and Victoria's Romance Was Set Up in the First Season

Image via Fox

Animal Control seeded Frank and Victoria's potential romance back in the first season, specifically the first season finale, "Unicorns and Mountain Lions." During the episode, Frank mourns the death of C-38, the Northwest Precinct's beloved mountain lion Frank had risked his career to save earlier in the season. Later, the entire precinct held a memorial in C-38's honor, mainly to help Frank feel better due to his deep connection to the animal. Late in the episode, Victoria checks on Frank, who thanks her for helping with the memorial. It was an interestingly intimate, romantic scene, and it was one of the more genuine, sincere, and emotional moments depicted in the series so far — save for Amit Patel's (Ravi Patel) comedic interruption. But what is a bigger sign of romance besides the two leads being comedically interrupted by another character?

This scene was the first sign of a true romantic spark between Frank and Victoria, showing how they could be more than just friends and coworkers. Earlier, it appeared that Frank and Victoria had a good-natured relationship, where they would engage in prank wars. However, the pranks were always more mischievous than malicious or mean-spirited. However, their scene in the first season finale underscored that the two have wonderful chemistry together, and they could be catching feelings for one another.

'Animal Control' Season 3 Ramp Up Frank and Victoria's Romantic Tension