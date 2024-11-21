After several months away, the wait is nearly over for fans of the Fox series, Animal Control, with the recent announcement that the show’s third season is set for an arrival on Thursday, January 2, 2025. Hot on the heels of the news that fans have long been waiting for, Collider is thrilled to share the exclusive first look of the official poster for the next chapter of the Joel McHale-led sitcom. The gang’s all here and they’re getting cute and cuddly with the local wildlife of Seattle as they all cozy up on an incredibly large bear. Marking the return of all of your favorites, the image showcases McHale’s Frank Shaw, Grace Palmer’s Victoria Sands, Michael Rowland as Fred “Shred” Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, and Ravi Patel as Amit Patel. The group of animal experts is closer than ever in the image, teasing yet another season filled with hijinks, mishaps, and animal protection.

Giving cops a good rap (or a bad one depending on how you look at it), McHale’s Frank is first introduced to Animal Control audiences after having lost his job on the police force after uncovering corruption within the ranks. It’s taken him a while to come around to the idea of moving from a guardian of the people to a guardian of the rodents, raccoons, and the occasional peacock, but by the end of the second season, Frank really came into his own on the titular team. The tail end of Season 2 also saw Victoria (Palmer) nail her citizenship exam, finalizing her standing as a full-fledged member of the good ol’ US of A. With romance blossoming between both Frank and Victoria, as well as sparks starting to fly between Emily (Lovell) and Shred (Rowland), there are plenty of possibilities for love to be in the air (along with maybe some more unique fowl) in the third season.

Who’s Behind ‘Animal Control’?

Image via Fox

The series is a co-creation between a trio of longtime industry names — Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling. Prior to their own show’s success, each of the men got plenty of experience working in writers’ rooms all over Hollywood. For Fisher, he holds credits on shows including The Moodys and Married… with Children and penned the screenplays for the films Wedding Crashers, We’re the Millers, Overboard, and The Valet. On the small screen, Greenberg has directed episodes of How I Met Your Mother and Scrubs and was part of the additional writing team behind Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. Finally, Sterling is a frequent collaborator with Seth Rogen, having written both The Interview and Long Shot, along with episodes of The Office, Girls, and more.

Check out the exclusive first look at the official poster for Animal Control Season 3 above and get caught up on the first two seasons now streaming on Hulu.

Animal Control A group of animal control workers begin to see their lives complicated by humans and not so much by animals. Release Date February 16, 2023 Creator Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling Cast Joel McHale , Grace Palmer , Vella Lovell , Ravi Patel Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 2 Website https://www.fox.com/animal-control/ Studio Roughhouse Productions, Middletown News, Wow a Fox, Fox Entertainment Studios Distributor FOX Expand

Watch On Hulu