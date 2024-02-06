FOX is betting on the animals. Today, Deadline announced that FOX’s original workplace comedy Animal Control has been renewed for a third season. The news comes a month before the series returns with its second season, indicating that FOX has faith in the Joel McHale-led comedy to keep audiences interested. Animal Control Season 2 will premiere Wednesday, March 6, on FOX and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Animal Control made its debut last year. It follows a group of employees who work at the Animal Control department. The series primarily follows the crew as they take on various cases ranging from rogue kangaroos, dead fish, cows at fraternities, and more. Along the way, viewers learn more about the crew’s personal lives, as well as see a little more into how the group has bonded with each other, even if sometimes they can’t really stand each other. As Season One ended, each member of the group faced their own breakthroughs for season-long struggles, setting up room to delve even further in the upcoming second, and now third seasons.

For now, most details about Animal Control are being kept under wraps as far as what sort of cases viewers can expect in Season 2. However, McHale previously teased what to expect when it comes to his character, Frank. During an earlier interview with Collider's Tania Hussain, McHale said that he thinks Frank will begin to work through the ongoing tension with his father, something viewers got a taste of already in Season 1. Additionally, he sees Season 2 as an opportunity for Frank to become more of a mentor towards Shred.

Who Works on ‘Animal Control’?

Close

Animal Control was created and is executive produced by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling. Tad Quill serves as showrunner and executive producer, with McHale and Jake Fuller as executive producers. Along with McHale, the series stars Michael Rowland as Shred, Vella Lovell as Emily, Grace Palmer as Victoria, Ravi Patel as Patel, Gerry Dee as Templeton, Kevin Bigley as Rick, and Kelli Ogmundson as Dolores.

About the renewal, FOX Entertainment’s President of Scripted Programming Michael Thorn told Deadline: “Animal Control is an incredibly irreverent series that expresses everything viewers expect from a FOX comedy. It has an amazing amount of momentum behind it, and we’ve been so impressed by the work Joel, Bob, Rob, Dan, Tad, Jake, and the entire cast are delivering for Season Two, we wanted to reward them with the opportunity to deliver even more of this special show to fans next season.”

Animal Control Season 2 premieres March 6 on FOX, streaming next day on Hulu.