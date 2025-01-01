If you’ve been paying close attention to the television landscape, network sitcoms are beginning to look a bit different. While some still include laugh tracks or are stylized as mockumentaries, there’s been a pronounced shift in tone since the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Networks are allowing comedy to get a little messier, weirder, and a lot more diverse in voice. One of the most underrated sitcoms pouncing on this shift in its third season is Fox’s Animal Control, proving that, sometimes, the funniest, most laugh-out-loud shows are the ones right under your nose. Delivering unexpected laughs through darker humor and sharp absurdism, the Joel McHale-led series brings a fresh, snappier layer of madcap comedy to Season 3 while elevating its trademark chaos.

Moving back to Thursday nights on Fox and paired with the network’s next hilarious sitcom, Going Dutch, Animal Control is ready to power up its reach by introducing its unique style of comedy to an even wider audience. The single-camera series from Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers), Rob Greenberg (The Moodys) and Dan Sterling (The Last Man on Earth) remains one of the most radically playful and laugh-out-loud comedies on network TV. After a sophomore season that smartly honed its focus on each character, Animal Control's writers have found fresh, inventive ways of adding more depth without falling back on stale sitcom tropes.

‘Animal Control’ Season 3 Gives Everyone a Solid Story

Close

Following the events of last season’s finale, where Emily (Vella Lovell) broke up with Rick (Kevin Bigley) while admitting her feelings for Shred (Michael Rowland), things are not all peachy keen for the animal control director. Instead, she's grappling with her feelings while trying to keep her chaotic team afloat, which is easier said than done. The premiere episode, “Giraffes, Gorillas and Penguins,” finds the team scrambling to rein in several zoo animals on the loose across downtown Seattle. There’s also some comical Gen-Z dynamics when a gorilla capture goes viral thanks to Amit’s (Ravi Patel) accidental heroics. It’s absurd but fairly accurate within today’s culture, allowing the series to set itself apart from others through clever writing.

Meanwhile, Frank (McHale), the precinct curmudgeon, is up to his usual antics, starting with his less-than-perfect attempt to break up with his girlfriend, Yazmin (returning guest star Sarah Chalke). Through this relationship, we see not just another side of Frank, but an opportunity for the season's writing to dig into the characters’ traumas outside the A.C. Northwest Seattle Division. While Yazmin weirdly knows more about Frank's coworkers than he does, Shred’s dating life also gets a major upgrade with Isabelle (Chelsea Frei), the kleptomaniac from the country club. (Their relationship sparks some passive-aggressive tension from Emily, who is trying hard to rise above it.)

Although Victoria (Grace Palmer) is doing her best to help Emily, she's in the middle of her own issues this season. The no-nonsense officer sees her patience tested thanks to Amit’s newfound viral fame and also finds herself navigating some longstanding tension with Frank, who's already romantically entangled with someone Emily looks up to. This element adds a messy, personal layer to the already tangled web of relationships at work.

‘Animal Control’ Season 3 Punches Up the Comedy

Image via Fox

Based on the first four episodes made available for review, Season 3 doesn’t just deliver more laughs — it deepens the viewer's connection to the characters. Yes, Animal Control takes its comedy to new heights, but it’s also got an infectiously confident direction this time around. The show has always been a comforting, feel-good watch, but Season 3's writing allows the cast’s greatest talents to shine. By leaning into absurd yet grounded scenarios that highlight this lovable motley crew, the premiere sets a new tone almost immediately. Steady layers of heart complement the usual zaniness, which thrives as Emily’s quest for a new adoption annex sits front and center this season.

But one of the best things about Animal Control’s newest episodes is how the season excels at turning some of the smallest moments into big laughs — like Shred misusing a shock collar, or Patel’s awkward contact lens mishap. These gags, while funny on their own, are elevated through the show’s ability to connect them to the characters’ unique quirks and growth. By embracing the unpredictability of the animals and the people around them, Animal Control maintains its distinct charm and reinforces why it’s one of the funniest shows to date.

‘Animal Control’ Has One of Best Ensembles on Network TV

Considering Animal Control is one of TV’s more appealingly irreverent sitcoms, the show’s best laughs come from the unique combinations of its dynamic cast. McHale might be first on the call sheet, but he’s every bit as humble in his performance when reeling in laughs, never overshadowing his co-stars. Effortlessly leaning into Frank’s gruff persona while still showing cracks in his tough exterior, McHale’s performance is a masterclass in balancing cynicism with subtle vulnerability. The character’s self-sabotaging tendencies bring out a softer side that McHale plays with surprising depth, making Frank all the more funny and oddly relatable.

Everyone around McHale is similarly pitch-perfect in their roles. Palmer leans into Victoria’s biting humor even more this season, with a delicate side that reinforces the character's pragmatism. Rowland’s ability to make Shred both hilariously naïve and quietly introspective gives the former rookie depth beyond his goofier moments. Audiences will also get a kick out of Patel’s bumbling yet kind-hearted antics, with Amit at the center of some of the funniest moments this season. Meanwhile, Lovell, as the show’s emotional anchor, has impeccable comedic timing, especially as so much of her performance is complemented by a relatable warmth around Emily’s struggles.

These cast dynamics push the show to new heights. Other additions along for the ride across this season’s 10 episodes include Josh Segarra (The Other Two, The Big Door Prize) and Lucy Punch (Into the Woods, Ella Enchanted), as well as the return of Ken Jeong, Thomas Lennon, a special guest appearance by Rob Gronkowski, and Palmer’s real-life sibling Eve Palmer as Victoria’s sister. Segarra and Punch add just the right amount of spice to keep the A.C. crew busy and audiences on their toes, and fans can look forward to even more outrageous moments, especially once McHale reunites with his Community co-star, Jeong.

Animal Control continues to prove it’s one of the most consistently hilarious shows across network television, and it's already off to a strong start in the new year. Thanks to clever writing, a strong ensemble cast, and fresh laughs that deepen emotional layers, the show is a genuine joy to watch, with Season 3 cementing it as a standout series not to be missed.

Animal Control Season 3 premieres Thursday, January 2, 2025 on Fox and streams on Hulu the next day.