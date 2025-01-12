From the very first episode of Animal Control, it was obvious that newly recruited officer Fred "Shred" Taylor (Michael Rowland) and Northwest Precinct director Emily Price (Vella Lovell) were the show's destined romantic pairing. Right off the bat, the two shared amazing chemistry and were mutually attracted to each other. However, at that time, Shred was in a relationship with his former girlfriend, Camila (María Gabriela de Faría). After two seasons, and with Season 3 well underway, now feels like a good time to pull the trigger on their romantic pairing and finally get them together.

Season 3 Is Repeating What Happened in Season 2

Image via Fox

Part of the problem with Season 3 of Animal Control stems from its repetition of the events of Season 2, except the shoe is on the other foot with Emily and Shred. In Season 2, Emily was in a relationship with her predecessor, Rick Doyle (Kevin Bigley), but it looks like they broke up after Rick attempted to propose to Emily in the Season 2 finale. Emily didn't want to marry Rick and still currently has feelings for Shred. Previously, Shred broke up with Camila in the first season finale to pursue a relationship with Emily. However, he missed his window, breaking things off with Camila right when Emily and Rick started dating. As Season 3 begins, Emily is single, and Shred recently started dating Isabelle (Chelsea Frei), who was introduced late in the second season.

The writers of Animal Control are in a creative rut in finding ways to keep Emily and Shred apart, and Season 3 is essentially engaged in a repeat of Season 2, except the roles are now reversed. Shred and Isabelle appear to be happy together at the moment, but Isabelle's edgy lifestyle will eventually get herself or Shred into trouble, leading to a break-up. If the series continues like this at its current rate, Season 3 will feel like a drag.

Shred and Emily Getting Together Isn't Necessarily a Bad Thing for 'Animal Control's Story