Nobody likes it when the dog dies, not even a bitter Senior Animal Control Officer like Frank Shaw. The upcoming episode of Animal Control Season 3 sees Joel McHale's former cop-turned-animal wrangler encounter an old police dog with some big-time behavioral problems. When he's ready to take him "up to the farm," though, Frank begins having second thoughts and resolves to do something reckless to save the poor thing's life. Collider can exclusively share a sneak peek that shows the moment the veteran officer made a rookie mistake and decided to spring the four-legged friend before he can be put to sleep for good.

The footage opens like standard Animal Control procedure, with Frank handing over a Shepherd to his fellow officer, Graves, and signing a sheet that ensures the dog's death with all the fanfare of filing paperwork. Despite being an old boy with a penchant for biting, he seems like a good enough dog and his whines are enough to entice Patel to make a rookie move and look back. As Frank admonishes him for letting his emotions get the better of him, he makes the same mistake, much to his horror, when the dog barks back at them and stands up on its hind legs. One look was enough to change Frank's mind and ask for the dog back, though Graves isn't budging after the paperwork's all prepared. That's not gonna stop the officer from saving a fellow former member of the force, however. He's ready to bust him out of jail with a very unwilling Patel reluctantly tagging along for the mission.

Episode 3, titled "Goats, Snakes, and Dogs," looks to once again show Frank's softer side as he not only saves the dog from certain doom but seeks a forever home for the poor pup. The two might even make good pals along the way, given they're both prickly ex-cops. While he's preoccupied with the pooch, Victoria will be busy teaching Shred how to break the rules and generally loosen up a bit. Patel will also have his own life-altering encounter with a therapy goat. In all, the physical stakes appear to be a lot less dire for the officers, given last week's episode saw Frank suffer a rattlesnake bite, but the emotional stakes will be high with a good boy's life in the balance.

Who Is On Call for 'Animal Control' Season 3?

Created by the trio of Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, Animal Control has become a comedic mainstay at Fox thanks to all the scratching, clawing, and biting antics the Seattle officers have to deal with on a daily basis. Season 3 welcomes back much of the same team, with McHale joined by Michael Rowland as Fred "Shred" Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, and Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands. While the main cast will continue untangling their messy work lives and relationships together, expect a wide range of guest stars popping in for an episode or two. That includes the return of Ken Jeong as dog whisperer extraordinaire Roman Park and Thomas Lennon as Frank's brother Patrick.

Animal Control Season 3, Episode 3 premieres on January 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Before then, you can catch up on all previous episodes streaming on Hulu. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

Animal Control A group of animal control workers begin to see their lives complicated by humans and not so much by animals. Release Date February 16, 2023 Creator Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling Cast Joel McHale , Vella Lovell , Michael Rowland , Ravi Patel , Grace Palmer , Gerry Dee , Amy Goodmurphy , Kelli Ogmundson Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

