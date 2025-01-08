Starting the year with plenty of barks, growls, bites, and roars, Animal Control has returned with its third season. Tomorrow, audiences will be invited to tune in for the second episode, but in the meantime, Collider has an exclusive sneak peek to hold you over. Starring Joel McHale (Community) as Frank Shaw, the series follows the character’s fall from grace and into deep depression after he’s cut from the police force after inadvertently uncovering a string of corruption within his precinct. Now, he leads a ragtag group of animal safety professionals who have made it their lives’ purpose to protect both the four-legged and two-legged critters living in the Seattle area.

The gang behind Seattle’s finest animal control department have gotten themselves into plenty of sketchy positions during the show’s two-season run, but Shred (Michael Rowland) is especially nervous for his boss, Frank (McHale), after the latter finds himself between the teeth of a rattlesnake. Rushing to get Frank the medical care he needs, Shred is in a full-blown panic as he bobs and weaves the truck down busy streets, all while his superior calmly assures him that everything will be okay. After it’s revealed that it’s Shred’s fault for not having the antivenom in the cooler (where else would he store his assortment of Otter Pops?), he suggests that he take on the harrowing duty of sucking the poison from Frank’s neck. Luckily, the rest of the team are on the way with the elixir, but will they make it in time?

The Faces of ‘Animal Control’

Returning for more hilarity, insanity, and animal protection, the third season of Animal Control sees Grace Palmer (Good Grief), Ravi Patel (Come As You Are) and Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) reprise their roles as Victoria Sands, Amit Patel, and Emily Price, respectively. On the behind-the-scenes side of things, fans can expect to see more episodes directed by Bob Fisher (We’re the Millers) and Rob Greenberg (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs), who have not only previously helmed episodes in the other two seasons but also co-created the production alongside Dan Sterling (The Office).

Right now, audiences can head over to Hulu to catch up on the first and second seasons of Animal Control along with the debut installment of Season 3. Check out our exclusive sneak peek from Episode 2 above and tune in to Fox tomorrow night for the full installment with streaming available the next day on Hulu.

Your changes have been saved Animal Control A group of animal control workers begin to see their lives complicated by humans and not so much by animals. Release Date February 16, 2023 Creator Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling Cast Joel McHale , Vella Lovell , Michael Rowland , Ravi Patel , Grace Palmer , Gerry Dee , Amy Goodmurphy , Kelli Ogmundson Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3 Character(s) Frank Shaw , Emily Price , Fred 'Shred' Taylor , Amit Patel , Victoria Sands , Templeton Dudge , AM Dispatch (voice) , Dolores Stubb Producers Dan Sterling , Joel McHale , Rob Greenberg , Tad Quill , Bob Fisher , Tony Hernandez , Emily Towers , Jake Fuller , Brooke Posch , Matthew Chipera Studio Roughhouse Productions, Middletown News, Wow a Fox, Fox Entertainment Studios YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMFzs-4jFhk Distributor FOX Writers Bob Fisher , Rob Greenberg , Dan Sterling Network FOX Directors Jay Chandrasekhar Expand

