The quirky Animal Control squad returns to FOX for Season 3. Whether it’s wrangling life-threatening critters or rescuing poor animals, Frank Shaw (Joel McHale) must go head-to-head with humanity’s biggest threat - humans. A former cop turned eccentric animal control officer, Frank is equipped with noting but a sharp tongue, a cynical streak, and un uncanny ability to connect with animals. But when it comes to people, his social skills aren’t the finest.

Promising more office shenanigans and even wilder creatures, Season 3 of Animal Control also sees the return of Grace Palmer’s Victoria Sands, Michael Rowland’s Fred “Shred” Taylor, Vella Lovell’s Emily Price, and Ravi Patel’s Amit Patel. Without further ado, here’s where you can watch and streaming Animal Control Season 3.

Is 'Animal Control' Season 3 Premiering on TV?

Season 3 of Animal Control officially premieres on Thursday, January 2 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Also premiering on January 2 on FOX is the series premiere of the all-new Denis Leary workplace comedy, Going Dutch from 9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT. Chef extraordinaire Gordon Ramsay also returns to FOX with Hell’s Kitchen, serving tasty dishes and colorful language from 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT, preceding the season premiere of Animal Control.

Is ‘Animal Control' Season 3 Streaming Online?

Yes! Animal Control Season 3 will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. Those new to the show can catch up Seasons 1-2 on the platform as well.

Can You Stream ‘Animal Control' Season 3 Without Hulu?

Unfortunately, it wouldn’t be possible. Animal Control is only available to stream on Hulu. Audiences planning to subscribe to the streaming platform can refer to the pricing plan below for reference.

What to Expect from ‘Animal Control' Season 3

Check out the Animal Control Season 3, Episode 1 description below, titled “Giraffes, Gorillas, and Penguins.”

“After animal control contains a freak zoo break, frank tries to break up with Yasmin, while Patel’s gorilla rescue on the news goes viral.”

Although exact plot details for Animal Control Season 3 has yet to be disclosed, Lovell previously told Collider’s Tania Hussain what to expect from the upcoming season.

"There’s no animals this season. No. I’m kidding. We’re actually in space, there’s no animals, and no gravity. I would say this is our best season yet, which is really cool. Obviously that comes from, it’s our third try. It’s definitely a really, really great season. Really funny. Some relationships come to a head. I think people are going to, if they’ve watched the show this far, I think everyone’s gonna agree it’s our best. I think there is a baby kangaroo in an episode."

Animal Control Season 3 also sees the return of Ken Jeong as the completely unhinged and questionably professional expert dog trainer Roman Park. A mainstay in the hit singing contest show The Masked Singer, and fresh off his film A Great Divide, Jeong most recently revealed about the highly secretive Community movie that’s strictly under wraps. While note much has been revealed to the public yet, Jeong shared to TV Insider the current state of the project.

“There is a script, there is a plan. We just don’t know when [it will happen]. Once that’s agreed upon, it’ll be magical and real emotional.”

